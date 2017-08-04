Thermal Paste Round-up: 85 Products Tested

Results: Viscosity

Consistency is a seldom-considered variable that can easily trip up novices. As viscosity goes up, pastes get thicker and behave differently when you apply them. The excellent Kingpin KPx only spreads easily if you threaten to tenderize it with a hammer. But gently warming the compound to slightly above 50°C smooths it out quite a bit.

The blue color is a gimmick, by the way; it doesn't offer any technical benefit. Kryonaut's (light gray) usually performs better, and is viscous enough that you can get it out to each corner of the heat spreader with little effort.



