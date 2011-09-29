Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

Crysis 2

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Not Recommended

The TriDef Virtual 3D mode works well, but note that the HUD is distorted by the depth buffer

This game displays significant lighting anomalies that make it unplayable in the TriDef driver’s normal mode. In Virtual 3D, however, it looks quite good.

There are two problems with this mode, however: the depth buffer affects the HUD, and looking down a scope or open sights results in significant blurring on the target area. This is a real detriment when you’re trying to aim to effectively take down targets from distance. This problem can’t be ignored, despite an otherwise-good 3D result.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Excellent 3D result

Crysis 2 delivers an absolutely unimpeachable 3D experience with 3D Vision

Crysis 2 with 3D Vision is the poster child for stereoscopic gaming. The title looks stunning and, as far as we can tell, it works perfectly. The 3D effect adds a lot to a game that already boasts some of the best PC-based graphics available. Some enthusiasts have complained that this game's method of stereoscopic rendering isn't 'true' 3D as it's created using the depth buffer, a method similar to the TriDef Virtual 3D mode. Regardless, it looks fantastic to our eyes.