Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

It’s about time that someone performed a meaningful comparison of 3D-enabled games using Nvidia’s 3D Vision and AMD’s HD3D. We put 18 different titles under the microscope to determine which technology gives you the most playability, most often.

Aliens Vs. Predator

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Good 3D result in DirectX 9 with Virtual 3D mode; DirectX 11 does not work

In DirectX 9, the TriDef driver provides an excellent result with Virtual 3D mode

Aliens vs. Predator works beautifully with the TriDef Ignition driver in DirectX 9 mode, but only with Virtual 3D enabled. We couldn’t get a stereoscopic result at all with the game running in DirectX 11.

Again, in this game, DirectX 11 doesn’t offer much over DirectX 9. Thus, the loss isn't significant.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Not recommended

The Nvidia 3D Vision solution is unplayable in this game

This game displays significant lighting and motion blur anomalies with 3D Vision. While motion blur can be disabled, no combination of settings could get rid of the lighting differences hitting each eye. Thus, we consider this game unplayable with 3D Vision.

