Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

Mass Effect 2

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Good 3D result with Virtual 3D mode

The TriDef Ignition driver's Virtual 3D mode provides a fantastic stereoscopic result

In normal mode, the TriDef driver suffers from some targeting and effect anomalies. Those issues disappear through the use of Virtual 3D.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Not recommended

Note the lighting artifacts at the top-left when cross-viewing in 3D. This is actually one of the less obtrusive anomalies that plague 3D Vision in this game.

Nvidia's 3D Vision suffers from light halo doubling, depth of field, post-process, shadow, and motion blur problems in this game. Dynamic shadows, high quality bloom, and motion blur can be disabled. Light halo doubling is unavoidable, and during cut scenes, the depth-of-field effect causes problems. As a result, this solution is not recommended.