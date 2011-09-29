Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

Dragon Age 2

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Good 3D result with Virtual 3D mode

The TriDef driver delivers an ideal result in gameplay with very slight hair artifacts during cut scenes

Stereoscopic playback doesn’t seem to work at all in the TriDef driver's normal 3D mode, but in Virtual 3D, the game is rendered almost perfectly, aside for some slight hair anomalies during cut scene playback.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Not recommended

The skybox problem is distracting during gameplay, but the cut scenes suffer from more problems when using 3D Vision.

This game suffers from a lot of post-processing problems when using 3D Vision. Most of them seem to disappear when the overall quality level is set to High instead of Very High. But text is often improperly shown in 3D space. The skybox is also offset in each eye. Aside from this, the cut scenes employ a lot of effects that don't work in 3D, and the depth-of-field effect causes a lot of problems. Usually cut scenes don't have a large impact on the user’s 3D gaming experience. But in this BioWare game there are a lot of them. We’d steer clear of this title when using 3D Vision.