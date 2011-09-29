Trending

Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

It’s about time that someone performed a meaningful comparison of 3D-enabled games using Nvidia’s 3D Vision and AMD’s HD3D. We put 18 different titles under the microscope to determine which technology gives you the most playability, most often.

Lord Of The Rings Online

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Excellent 3D result in DirectX 9 with TriDef setting adjustment; DirectX 11 is problematic

The TriDef driver does an excellent job in DirectX 9 with a TriDef setting adjustment

In DirectX 11 mode, TriDef's default stereoscopic mode doesn’t do anything. While Virtual 3D works in DirectX 11, it affects the interface with depth information from the objects behind it, resulting in unpleasant output.

Happily, this problem does not occur in DirectX 9. There is a slight problem with the depth of the skybox, but it can be eliminated through the TriDef OSD controls by setting the focus mode to one. As with most modern titles, DirectX 9 mode is almost indistinguishable, quality-wise, from DirectX 11, so the trade-off isn't particularly upsetting.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Excellent 3D result with slight setting reduction

Nvidia's 3D Vision handles LOTRO better than it used to, probably thanks to an updated profile

The first time we tried this game with 3D Vision, the result was somewhat disappointing. But with the new 280-series drivers, Nvidia seems to have added a new profile for this game that addresses a number of problems. With SSAO and glow mapping turned off in the settings, the game delivers a very good 3D experience.

Lord Of the Rings Online uses the same 3D engine as Dungeons & Dragons Online, and we’ve found that both games react similarly to the 3D Vision and TriDef Ignition drivers.

112 Comments
  • renick 29 September 2011 11:21
    nvidia 3d vision is best in all............
    Reply
  • Kamab 29 September 2011 12:10
    Except for the ones where it's not recommended. Good thing I have one on this rig! Now I just got to shell out some cash for some 3D Tech.
    Reply
  • the_krasno 29 September 2011 12:27
    3D is over hyped in my opinion, it will be some more time before games can correctly exploit it.
    Reply
  • falchard 29 September 2011 13:11
    Everytime nVidia pushes out a proprietary format they shoot themselves in the foot. They just can't make it marketable with such a low market share. You need something like Microsofts 90% market share to think about making a closed standard.
    Anyone notice the bevel on the Samsung model. That beautiful for multi-monitor.
    Reply
  • Scanlia 29 September 2011 15:25
    Great comprehensive review! Loved it.
    Reply
  • alyoshka 29 September 2011 15:56
    Nice one, and really long awaited.
    Reply
  • 29 September 2011 16:41
    i tried Tridef in EVE online, absolutely stunning. :)
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 29 September 2011 16:43
    During preliminary testing, we noticed that a decent Phenom II X4 had some trouble providing smooth frame rates, and mid-level graphics cards were cut down to their knees

    Time for Bulldozer!!!
    Reply
  • assassin123 29 September 2011 17:00
    i loved it great review keep it up
    Reply
  • RazberyBandit 29 September 2011 17:35
    Would it kill Tom's to use high-resolution pop-up pics? It's nearly impossible to discern any differences in detail or artifacts when comparing such low-resolution images. C'mon...1024 x 317? Seriously?
    Reply