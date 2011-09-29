Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

Lord Of The Rings Online

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Excellent 3D result in DirectX 9 with TriDef setting adjustment; DirectX 11 is problematic

The TriDef driver does an excellent job in DirectX 9 with a TriDef setting adjustment

In DirectX 11 mode, TriDef's default stereoscopic mode doesn’t do anything. While Virtual 3D works in DirectX 11, it affects the interface with depth information from the objects behind it, resulting in unpleasant output.

Happily, this problem does not occur in DirectX 9. There is a slight problem with the depth of the skybox, but it can be eliminated through the TriDef OSD controls by setting the focus mode to one. As with most modern titles, DirectX 9 mode is almost indistinguishable, quality-wise, from DirectX 11, so the trade-off isn't particularly upsetting.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Excellent 3D result with slight setting reduction

Nvidia's 3D Vision handles LOTRO better than it used to, probably thanks to an updated profile

The first time we tried this game with 3D Vision, the result was somewhat disappointing. But with the new 280-series drivers, Nvidia seems to have added a new profile for this game that addresses a number of problems. With SSAO and glow mapping turned off in the settings, the game delivers a very good 3D experience.

Lord Of the Rings Online uses the same 3D engine as Dungeons & Dragons Online, and we’ve found that both games react similarly to the 3D Vision and TriDef Ignition drivers.