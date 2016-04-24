ViewSonic XG2700-4K 27-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

We don't expect to find a factory calibration on a gaming monitor but the XG2700-4K has one. And it's right on the money. This chart comes from the monitor's default Native mode but we got nearly identical results in sRGB and User modes. With errors this low there's no need to calibrate unless you want to extract that last nth degree of performance.

We only calibrated our sample to satisfy ego. Yes, this is pretty much perfect right here. Errors are not just invisible, they're non-existent. "Wow" just isn't a strong enough word to describe this.

Here is our comparison group.

Some of the professional monitors we’ve tested don't score this well after calibration, much less before. This is reference-level performance. And it's even more impressive when you consider the price.

But cutting the average error by almost 50 percent is a nice feather in our cap. There's no visual difference here. Only the i1Pro can tell that anything has changed.

Gamma Response

We warned you earlier about the effects of the Panel Native checkbox in the User mode. Here's what happens when you check it. Obviously any engineered gamma correction has been removed and you're seeing the panel's uncorrected response. The image gets fairly flat and washed-out here and color doesn't look quite right. You'll see on the next page how the gamut is affected.

When Panel Native is turned off, the gamma response looks like the above regardless of mode. You can slide the curve up and down using the presets if you want a darker or lighter presentation. It's not absolutely perfect. 10 percent is a little light. But given the XG2700-4K's incredible color accuracy and solid contrast, we can't fault this chart too much.

Here is our comparison group again.

The 10 percent level is the spoiler here. Without that error, the XG would have finished higher in the test. A .32 variation however is nothing to be concerned with.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

The remaining gamma values are all within a whisker of 2.2. Again, nothing to complain about.