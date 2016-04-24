Trending

ViewSonic XG2700-4K 27-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

If you're looking for FreeSync, IPS and Ultra HD in one product, choices are slim. ViewSonic has entered this rarified category with a phenomenal effort in the XG2700-4K. This 27-inch monitor is one of the best displays we've ever tested.

By

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Here we're showing the other negative effect of the Panel Native control. By displacing gamma, many of the inner saturation levels are off their targets and color luminance is no longer balanced. The overall errors aren't huge but some are visible with an average error of 3.01dE. It's interesting to note that many monitors' charts look like this after calibration and we don't fault them. It's just that the XG2700-4K is capable of so much more.

While this represents the XG's calibrated state, the difference from its unadjusted state is miniscule. You're looking at seriously accurate color here. We haven't seen a chart this good, well, ever. That it comes from a $650 gaming monitor is simply astounding.

Now we return to the comparison group.

The XG2700-4K posts the best color error result in our database of over 80 screens. It even beats the software LUT calibrations we've performed. And this is from just a couple of clicks made to the RGB controls. Without adjustment the value is .64dE—incredible!

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The XG2700-4K renders almost a full 100-percent of the sRGB gamut. Only green and blue come up slightly short of full saturation. Again, it's not visible to anything but our i1Pro.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • picture_perfect 24 April 2016 16:20
    tearing artifacts, can be very distracting, especially when the action drops below 40fps

    Nope, again tearing is when FPS > refresh.
    Judder is when FPS < refresh.
    The cause and effect are completely different.
    Basic stuff fellas.
    Reply
  • chuckydb 24 April 2016 16:34
    tearing artifacts, can be very distracting, especially when the action drops below 40fps
    And thats why I still have a hard time taking freesync seriously.
    Reply
  • Pailin 24 April 2016 16:38
    tearing artifacts, can be very distracting, especially when the action drops below 40fps

    Nope, again tearing is when FPS > refresh.
    Judder is when FPS < refresh.
    The cause and effect are completely different.
    Basic stuff fellas.

    that was one of the sillier comments I've seen in a while.
    Reply
  • Shankovich 24 April 2016 18:06
    If you're getting a FreeSync monitor, you should have built a rig that doesn't dip past 60 for most games...
    Reply
  • AlistairAB 24 April 2016 18:12
    LG UD68, 27 inch 4K freesync, with calibrated sRGB mode, $449. Poor LG no one is taking notice, I have it and it is great! No need to spend $650 for the same monitor.
    Reply
  • hardarse7 24 April 2016 20:38
    I don't understand why anyone would buy a 4k monitor less than 40" in size. That is four 20" FHD screens. I just bought a Samsung 50" 4k tv to use as a monitor, which is like four 25" FHD screens. It is absolutely brilliant to have so much screen space with no bezels in the middle.
    Reply
  • makah 24 April 2016 21:46
    hardarse7 your eyeballs are going to melt out of your head. like the opening of the ark ceremony
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 24 April 2016 22:44
    Why would you use a weak GPU, R9-285, to try to game on 4k? At minimum, a Fury should be used.
    Reply
  • picture_perfect 25 April 2016 02:35
    Pailin said:
    that was one of the sillier comments I've seen in a while.

    Well they got it wrong the last 15 reviews, so somebody should say something.

    Reply
  • loki1944 25 April 2016 09:39
    I can't understand the appeal of 27 inch 4K; seems small for that rez. 27 inches is good for 1440p surround, but once I have the gpu grunt for 4K surround I'd be more interested in 30-32 in monitors.
    Reply