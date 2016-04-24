ViewSonic XG2700-4K 27-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

Here we're showing the other negative effect of the Panel Native control. By displacing gamma, many of the inner saturation levels are off their targets and color luminance is no longer balanced. The overall errors aren't huge but some are visible with an average error of 3.01dE. It's interesting to note that many monitors' charts look like this after calibration and we don't fault them. It's just that the XG2700-4K is capable of so much more.

While this represents the XG's calibrated state, the difference from its unadjusted state is miniscule. You're looking at seriously accurate color here. We haven't seen a chart this good, well, ever. That it comes from a $650 gaming monitor is simply astounding.

Now we return to the comparison group.

The XG2700-4K posts the best color error result in our database of over 80 screens. It even beats the software LUT calibrations we've performed. And this is from just a couple of clicks made to the RGB controls. Without adjustment the value is .64dE—incredible!

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The XG2700-4K renders almost a full 100-percent of the sRGB gamut. Only green and blue come up slightly short of full saturation. Again, it's not visible to anything but our i1Pro.