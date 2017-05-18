ViewSonic XG2703-GS QHD G-Sync Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

AHVA panels offer the best viewing angles of any LCD technology. Our photos show only about a 30% drop in output to the sides and a blue color shift. Detail remains about the same, which means gamma stays consistent as you move off-axis. From the top, you can still see all the steps, but we’ve lost more light and the color is now tinted a reddish-green. This is better performance than you’ll see from typical IPS screens and certainly an improvement over any TN display.

Screen Uniformity

Even before taking measurements, we can see some light bleed in our XG2703-GS’s corners. It disappears when taking the light level above black, but it means a last-place finish in our test. The culprit is a tight-fitting anti-glare layer. It’s that way by design. A smaller gap means an increase in clarity, and this monitor certainly has that. By the time you get to maximum brightness, the uniformity has become visually perfect. Color uniformity is equally strong with no visible flaws anywhere.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

While last place may seem to be a let down, notice that the numbers are pretty close. Panel response spans a mere 2ms from top to bottom, an imperceptible amount. And input lag only covers 6ms when you don’t count the almost freakish PG258Q. So gamers have to decide between the bit of extra speed offered by TN screens and the superior viewing angles and image quality of IPS. For the vast majority of players, the XG2703-GS will perform just fine. But don’t decide just based on benchmark results. Check out our real-world observations below.

