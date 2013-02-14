Trending

VP2770-LED Vs. S27B970D: 27" Monitors At 2560x1440

By

If you demand maximum pixel density and the highest resolution on your desktop PC, these 27-inch screens from ViewSonic and Samsung do not disappoint. Today, we put ViewSonic's VP2770-LED and Samsung's S27B970D to the test. Is QHD right for you?

Results: Stock Brightness And Contrast

Before calibrating both panels, we measure zero and 100 percent signals at both ends of the brightness control range. This shows us how contrast is affected at the extremes of a monitor's luminance capability.

The VP2770-LED can output a fair amount of light at its max brightness setting, exceeding ViewSonic's spec by about 10 percent. Luminance over 300 cd/m2 can compete with high ambient light levels in the workspace. The Samsung panel is a little less bright, falling short of the manufacturer’s 285 cd/m2 spec.

Black levels hold up well on both screens, but Samsung does extremely well with a low value of .1605 cd/m2.

The four monitors we've reviewed most recently demonstrate good black levels, even at the highest brightness setting. Among IPS panels, the VP2770-LED and S27970D do extremely well.

Low black levels like these have a positive effect on the overall contrast ratio.

Samsung is the winner here with a high contrast ratio of 1483.3:1, although ViewSonic isn’t all that far behind.

Turning brightness to the minimum setting tells us how a monitor will perform in lower lighting conditions. This is a configuration you might use in a completely darkened room, for example.

While the ViewSonic maintains enough luminance to be practical, the Samsung does not. At just over 58 cd/m2, the S27B970D’s image is just too dim.

However, this does have a positive effect on black levels. The darker your room, the lower you want your black level to be.

Samsung is the black level king, with a result that’s almost immeasurable. We had to average several readings, since the i1Pro was near its lower practical limit. Again, ViewSonic is not far behind.

Both monitors render an extremely high contrast ratio at their minimum brightness settings. While Samsung achieves a high figure, it comes at the expense of a very dim picture.

While you could run the S27B970D this way, the image is very dark and would likely contribute to eye fatigue over time. Turning up the brightness slightly would alleviate this, yet still maintain a very high contrast ratio.

59 Comments
  • mayankleoboy1 14 February 2013 11:25
    Why wouldn't you want a QHD screen like one of these two?
    Everything gets smaller.

    So increase the DPI scaling ?
  • MauveCloud 14 February 2013 11:41
    BigMack70I'm glad to see 1440p monitors getting some attention, but I just don't see the prices of these being justifiable to most users over the USA-based Korean 1440p IPS panels that are starting to become more numerous.$800-1200 is just nuts for anyone using these for home use or gaming, IMO.
    Agreed. I bought a Dell U2711 a few months ago, but if something forced me to replace it, I'd probably go with one of those cheap Korean panels -- or a TN panel 2560x1440 monitor if somebody would actually make one - I doubt I'm the only one who likes the resolution but isn't so picky about color quality. I had no objection to the color quality on my Samsung P2770HD, and the color shifts of a TN panel are affected by the physical size of the monitor, not the resolution, right?
  • 14 February 2013 11:47
    Why not do a review on those $330 Korean 1440P monitors that enthusiasts talk about? I like to see what i am missing with the extra $900. Really i'm serious i really want to know what justifies the 1 grand price tag.
  • cangelini 14 February 2013 12:04
    jupiter optimus maximusWhy not do a review on those $330 Korean 1440P monitors that enthusiasts talk about? I like to see what i am missing with the extra $900. Really i'm serious i really want to know what justifies the 1 grand price tag.It's coming. We're ramping up our display coverage, so we took note of the requests after the last display piece and put in the requests. You'll see this soon. Of course, if there are any other requests from you guys, do let us know. Christian is doing a phenomenal job of applying his extensive experience on Tom's Hardware.
  • EzioAs 14 February 2013 13:01
    Dell's UltraSharp U2713HM is less than $600 in my country if we go by standard conversion. Would you guys say that's a good price?
  • festerovic 14 February 2013 13:56
    cangeliniIt's coming. We're ramping up our display coverage, so we took note of the requests after the last display piece and put in the requests. You'll see this soon. Of course, if there are any other requests from you guys, do let us know. Christian is doing a phenomenal job of applying his extensive experience on Tom's Hardware.That's great to hear, I agree with the others that the price of these models is too much to consider unless they were generating $$$s for me. $3-400 seems like the range I would be willing to spend on these. And as for the USA based korean cheap models, are there any legit retailers of these? Please point me at them.
  • JOSHSKORN 14 February 2013 15:10
    Just bought a ASUS VS278Q-P for $310. It's a 60Mz monitor and I do game, but I'm happy. My previous monitor lasted 8 years (Samsung SyncMaster 213T, bought it for $1k). I'll upgrade when this one dies, hopefully 4k/UHD will be affordable. Supposedly, only serious gamers can tell the difference between 60Hz and 120Hz. I'm not a serious gamer, so it works just fine for me. 120Hz monitors of that size are nearly twice the price.
  • mannam 14 February 2013 15:26
    10449443 said:
    It's coming. We're ramping up our display coverage, so we took note of the requests after the last display piece and put in the requests. You'll see this soon. Of course, if there are any other requests from you guys, do let us know. Christian is doing a phenomenal job of applying his extensive experience on Tom's Hardware.

    Here are the inexpensive $300-$400 27" korean monitor brands: Yamakasi Catleap, Achieva Shimian, Crossover, PCBank, Potalion, Auria

    "The reason these monitors are cheap - LG makes IPS panels for apple cinema displays. Apple only accepts grade A+ panels. That means the all the grade A,A-,B+, etc are not accepted and returned to LG. LG resells those IPS panels to other manufacturers. You can get the whole story on google if you're interested. In addition, you're getting no support and no manufacturers warranty."

    Source: http://www.mmorpg.com/gamelist.cfm?game=239&view=forums&post=5192222#5192222

    It would be really interesting to get a review of these monitors that go for 50% or less of the price of the Big Brand stuff. If it's even 85-90% quality compared to the big brands, then they are worth the plunge. :D
  • ubercake 14 February 2013 15:52
    Personally, I was not impressed with the Auria monitor. My Acer HN274H TN monitor has better contrast. Viewing angles are far better on the Auria, but that's to be expected on an IPS. At any rate, I returned the Auria after a day of use because after many attempts to adjust the contrast/color, it didn't hold a candle to the colors or contrast on my TN. The Auria definitely had deeper black, but the in-betweens seemed to be missing no matter how I set the contrast and color. I honestly couldn't justify the tradeoff of higher resolution to lack of contrast. Maybe I got one of the LG B+ throw-away panels?
  • sanilmahambre 14 February 2013 17:13
    Don't want too much ? Think again!
