VP2770-LED Vs. S27B970D: 27" Monitors At 2560x1440

Results: Calibrated Brightness And Contrast
Since we consider 200 nits to be an ideal average for peak output, we calibrate all of our test monitors to that value. In a room with some ambient light (like an office), this brightness level provides a sharp, punchy image with maximum detail and minimum eye fatigue. It's also the sweet spot for gamma and grayscale tracking, which we'll look at on pages five and six.
Achieving exactly 200 cd/m2 is dependent on the resolution of the brightness control. In this case, we went a tad over the mark.
Grayscale calibration does affect the black level. You can see the numbers below are slightly higher than the stock measurements.
Samsung’s black level is most affected by calibration, rising 43 percent from the measurement taken at max brightness. ViewSonic, on the other hand, shows a reduction of nine percent after calibration.
The final calibrated contrast ratio numbers are a bit below other panels we’ve tested.
If ultimate contrast ratio is your goal, the previously-tested ViewSonic VX2770Smh is still the champ. These two QHD monitors both measure a little below average.
So increase the DPI scaling ?
Agreed. I bought a Dell U2711 a few months ago, but if something forced me to replace it, I'd probably go with one of those cheap Korean panels -- or a TN panel 2560x1440 monitor if somebody would actually make one - I doubt I'm the only one who likes the resolution but isn't so picky about color quality. I had no objection to the color quality on my Samsung P2770HD, and the color shifts of a TN panel are affected by the physical size of the monitor, not the resolution, right?
Here are the inexpensive $300-$400 27" korean monitor brands: Yamakasi Catleap, Achieva Shimian, Crossover, PCBank, Potalion, Auria
"The reason these monitors are cheap - LG makes IPS panels for apple cinema displays. Apple only accepts grade A+ panels. That means the all the grade A,A-,B+, etc are not accepted and returned to LG. LG resells those IPS panels to other manufacturers. You can get the whole story on google if you're interested. In addition, you're getting no support and no manufacturers warranty."
Source: http://www.mmorpg.com/gamelist.cfm?game=239&view=forums&post=5192222#5192222
It would be really interesting to get a review of these monitors that go for 50% or less of the price of the Big Brand stuff. If it's even 85-90% quality compared to the big brands, then they are worth the plunge. :D