VP2770-LED Vs. S27B970D: 27" Monitors At 2560x1440

Results: Calibrated Brightness And Contrast

Since we consider 200 nits to be an ideal average for peak output, we calibrate all of our test monitors to that value. In a room with some ambient light (like an office), this brightness level provides a sharp, punchy image with maximum detail and minimum eye fatigue. It's also the sweet spot for gamma and grayscale tracking, which we'll look at on pages five and six.

Achieving exactly 200 cd/m2 is dependent on the resolution of the brightness control. In this case, we went a tad over the mark.

Grayscale calibration does affect the black level. You can see the numbers below are slightly higher than the stock measurements.

Samsung’s black level is most affected by calibration, rising 43 percent from the measurement taken at max brightness. ViewSonic, on the other hand, shows a reduction of nine percent after calibration.

The final calibrated contrast ratio numbers are a bit below other panels we’ve tested.

If ultimate contrast ratio is your goal, the previously-tested ViewSonic VX2770Smh is still the champ. These two QHD monitors both measure a little below average.