From $100 To $160: Five Z68-Based Boards, Compared

DZ68DB Firmware

Intel’s simplified UEFI would have resembled a traditional BIOS, if not for its higher native resolution.

The performance menu focuses mostly on integrated graphics overclocking, though it does display current settings for other devices. Base clock is also set through this menu.

The DZ68DB's Processor Overrides submenu controls CPU voltage, wattage limits, and ratios. Intel doesn’t hide the fact that all overclocking is done by manipulating its CPU’s Turbo Boost multipliers.

The Memory Overrides submenu includes ratios, primary, and secondary memory timings. The DZ68DB does not display XMP values even though this is an Intel technology, and overclocking to our memory’s rated XMP settings required us to do a little research from another PC.