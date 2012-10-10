"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

Z77A-GD80 Software
As with today’s other samples, we spent around an hour with MSI’s various software applications to see what’s new compared to our previous review, and found only a few changes.
Though the board still includes THX TruStudio Pro, we wanted to see what Realtek’s control panel looked like before installing that software. We found a variety of synthesized environments and a manually-adjustable equalizer with its own group of presets.
The multiplier and voltage settings for MSI Control Center work on this motherboard, but DRAM timings do not. We were able to set our CPU to 46 x 100 MHz and 1.25 V, but any memory adjustments caused the program to crash. More details about the program that aren’t specific to this motherboard can be found in the program’s original review.
Also, the time taken to show the windows loading screen/ BIOS page..
you really liked the black/grey dimms and PCI slots of the gigabyte better than the blue/black of the MSI!
Andrew Ku tests drive controllers. I'm trying to get him to "write the book" on controller performance, since dozens of boards use only a few different controllers. As for testing things like Z77 controller performance on board A vs Z77 controller performance on board B, it's a waste of time unless something is broken. So the article looked for "broken stuff". See the red bar on the first chart:
With nothing broken, there's no excuse to test the Z77 controller six times. Back to me begging Andrew Ku for a comprehensive comparison of every SATA controller currently available on mainstream-brand enthusiast boards.
This allows ocer's to achieve higher overclocks while still retaining the power saving functions, instead of being forced to either reduce the overclock, or be forced to run high voltage 24/7.
MSI doesn't have this key feature.
Overclocking the BLCK is very unlikely to cause any damage, it's just likely to not give much of a stable overclock.