Silverstone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

On the cardboard sleeve’s front, we have a brief overview of the unit's features:

10,000mAh battery capacity

12V jump-starting capability

Quick Charge 2.0 support for both input and output

Two-pattern LED flashlight

Compact design for convenient storage in the car

Comprehensive safety and protection mechanism

All of these features sound reasonable enough except for one: I wouldn’t recommend leaving lithium batteries in the car where they can fail from overheating. Also, since lithium batteries lose a lot of their output current capacity at temperatures significantly below freezing, you want your booster battery to be warm so it can give you every cranking amp it is capable of should you ever need it in -20°C weather.



