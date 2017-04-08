Login | Sign Up
Search

Silverstone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

by
2 Comments

A Modern Convenience, A Necessity For Some

Picture 1 of 46

The road warrior's quest for “all-day mobile computing” is over a decade old. Today, most of the advances in efficiency we see are immediately countered by feature bloat, power-hungry features, and smaller batteries to fit in thinner devices, yielding little to no net improvement in overall battery life. Two increasingly popular options have surfaced to break this stalemate: fast-charging schemes to enable quick top-offs when an external power source is available and portable power banks for on-the-go charging.

Here, SilverStone’s PB06 kills two birds with one stone, giving you the convenience of mobile charging and support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 to make on-the-go charging quicker as well.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

The Box

Picture 2 of 46

On the cardboard sleeve’s front, we have a brief overview of the unit's features:

  • 10,000mAh battery capacity
  • 12V jump-starting capability
  • Quick Charge 2.0 support for both input and output
  • Two-pattern LED flashlight
  • Compact design for convenient storage in the car
  • Comprehensive safety and protection mechanism

All of these features sound reasonable enough except for one: I wouldn’t recommend leaving lithium batteries in the car where they can fail from overheating. Also, since lithium batteries lose a lot of their output current capacity at temperatures significantly below freezing, you want your booster battery to be warm so it can give you every cranking amp it is capable of should you ever need it in -20°C weather.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Specs

Picture 3 of 46

There are more detailed specifications printed on the back of the box, along with the basic product description in 10 different languages.

Did you notice the apparent discrepancy between the PB06's "capacity" and "rated capacity"? Where does that come from? Simple: 10Ah is the total aggregate capacity of its 3.7V cells for travel restrictions, while 6500 mAh is the effective capacity after converting the internal battery voltage to 5V.

As far as starting current goes, 200A from a 300g package may sound improbable, but certain R/C batteries have been achieving high discharge rates for years, so I have little reason to doubt this spec.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Paperwork

Picture 4 of 46

The only documentation included with SilverStone's PB06 is its manual, which is organized as one feature followed by related information in all 10 languages. While this enables a more compact booklet by eliminating illustration duplication for each language, it does mean more page turning to find the piece of information you need in your preferred language.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Got Case, Will Travel

Picture 5 of 46

Out of the cardboard box comes a padded carrying case with a woven nylon exterior. The PB06 is packed inside with its accessories: an A-to-Micro-B cable and the booster cables.

Looking at the battery next to its booster cable, doesn’t it seem ironic how lithium-based technology has brought us to the point where battery clips are almost the bulkiest part of the whole boosting process?

The case’s exterior feels like it should stand up well to mild abuse. Inside, though, the straps are too loose to securely hold parts in should you open the case face-down.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Plain USB

Picture 6 of 46

Unless you have a desktop USB charger, USB hub, or power outlets, you will likely find that the 13”-long cable (from tip to tip) is of limited use beyond connecting your micro-B device to the power bank somewhere where they won’t move much relative to each other.

I was half-expecting to receive one of those reversible cables that SilverStone seems to like so much, and was disappointed to find plain old one-way connectors. Not that it really matters, given the cable's length. I’ll simply replace it with one of SilverStone’s one-meter CPU01 cables.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Tragically Short (Maybe?)

Picture 7 of 46

Most of the people I know leave their mobile gadgetry and chargers on the kitchen counter, so I set out to see if charging the PB06 in similar fashion, but with a 13" cable, is viable.

Using my Nexus 7’s AC adapter, the USB cable barely manages to reach the PB06’s Micro-B connector at a questionable entry angle. This simple experiment tells us that 18" would have helped minimize unnecessary strain on connectors.

Upon further inspection, I realized that the odd angle was partly due to the Micro-B socket being loose inside the PB06. I wasn’t planning a tear-down, but now I need to in order to determine if this is a manufacturing defect or accidental damage.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Booster Cables

Picture 8 of 46

Next on the accessories list are the jumper cables, made of #10 copper wires with insulation rated for 200°C and a total length from connector to clip tips of 14” for the positive cable and 18” for the negative. Both have what feels like a sensible amount of clamping force.

While #10 may sound far too thin for 200A, keep in mind that a car in good working order should start within three seconds of cranking. For its intended use, the copper’s specific heat should easily keep wiring temperature in check.

With that said, 200A through ~0.0035Ω worth of wiring is still 0.7 fewer volts out of whatever the lithium battery can output under that load contributing to cranking power.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

200A Connector

Picture 9 of 46

What is the secret to passing 200A through a connector? On the female side of the connection, you keep things simple by hollowing out a piece of brass at both ends, crimping or soldering the wires in one, and leaving the other side open for the male end. It's the same basic “round pin in round hole” principle as the old AMP HDD power connector, just scaled up.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Single-Sided Drive

Picture 10 of 46

At the battery clamp end of the cable, we find the wire electrically connected to just one of the two jaws with what appears to be a crimp on tinned wire attachment. In general, you don’t want to tin wire in a crimp since tin is a soft metal that will flow out of the crimp over time and weaken it. A good dry-crimp or spot-weld would be more appropriate, perhaps with a ferule in-between to hold the strands together.

Having 200A flow through the one, two, or maybe three teeth that will make contact with the battery’s terminals may introduce significant resistance and voltage drop. SilverStone could easily halve that by adding a bridge wire between the two jaws in a future product revision.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Our Main Feature

Picture 11 of 46

On top, we find the mode selection switch. A simple press turns on the 5V output, while a double-press cycles the flashlight through its three modes: on, flashing, and off. Four slots next to the orange button allow the green QC and blue 70+%, 30-70%, and 0-30% charge level indicators to shine through. In the front (bottom-left), you see the flashlight’s large dome lens, while the other visible edge hosts the type-A device charging port and the PB06’s own Micro-B charging port.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Business End

Picture 12 of 46

At the opposite end from the flashlight, we find a jumper cable port hidden behind an orange cap. To ensure good contact, the male pins are split in six segments, guaranteeing a minimum of six contact points with their respective counterparts.

Unlike some of the more expensive jump-start batteries requiring you to push a button to turn the 12V output on, the BP06’s 12V output is always on (you’ll find out why shortly). For safety reasons, it should be covered at all times when not in use, since 200A shorting out through a key ring or anything else would easily ruin your day.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Gravity Falls

Picture 13 of 46

The first PB06 I received had an excessively loose cover that partially slipped out under its own weight, and could be made to fall out by simply tapping the unit with the cap facing down, shaking the unit, or blowing air at the cover. When I measured the dimensions of the caps versus the size of the holes they fit into, I found the caps to be roughly 0.3mm smaller across than their respective holes.

On my second PB06, the caps fit very snugly. Perhaps too snugly, as I often had trouble putting them back on. Is SilverStone having shrinkage control issues with its silicone/rubber parts?

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Old Vs. New Cover

Picture 14 of 46

What is the difference between the old and new units’ 12V covers? The second unit’s cover on the right has visibly thicker walls and wider molding seams than my first PB06’s on the left. Differences in material shrinkage can explain the thickness variation, while the wider seams and nub on top of the second unit’s D-shaped cover could be caused by the mold not closing completely.

The bottom line is that 0.3mm could be all that stands between you and a loose cover that allows a 200A short-circuit in your pocket, bag, or backpack. You can work around this potential safety issue by storing the PB06 in its carrying case between uses.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

A Different Sort Of Warm White

Picture 15 of 46

When I saw the large lens in front of the PB06, I was expecting a strong light with decent beam width and uniformity. When I shone it across the room, I was a little disappointed with how narrow, unevenly colored (yellow halo), and dim its beam (left) was compared to my generic 7×5mm pocket flashlight (right), which produced a brighter beam twice as wide with better uniformity.

While fooling around with the unit and leaving its light turned on for a few minutes, I noticed that that the LED area got uncomfortably warm. Did SilverStone use a grossly inefficient LED or current-limiting resistors powered from the 12V battery?

With that said, when people need flashlights, they’ll often be grateful to have any convenient light.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Breaking In

Picture 16 of 46

I initially missed the mention of an aluminum cover in the specifications. When I tried to open the PB06, the coarse texture painted on the aluminum cover made it feel like plastic, while the gap between aluminum and plastic along the perimeter of my first unit was so thin that I couldn’t tell that they were actually two separate pieces.

Then, as I was using the flashlight function, I noticed a faint crack of light just behind the LED’s corner (center of the image), which I thought was a molding defect. Since I couldn’t find any other spot to pry from, I started there thinking I’d rip through plastic and that’s when I discovered the aluminum sheet.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Delidded

Picture 17 of 46

After some amount of prying and scraping adhesive, the aluminum sheet came off, revealing three recessed screws and a large cut-out in the plastic housing over the PCB area with no ledge for the sticker to adhere to near the corner, explaining why some light shone through the top.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

First Peek

Picture 18 of 46

With the clips undone, we're treated to our first glance at what’s inside. As you might expect from a power bank, the bulk of its internal volume is dedicated to the battery. Also unsurprising is the fact that the 12V connector ties directly into the battery pack with short #10 wires. Four wires connect the lithium pack to the PCB, which tells us that the circuitry is monitoring cell voltages at the very least, while another two thin blue wires are attached to a thermistor taped to the side of the pack for temperature monitoring. Lastly, in the bottom-right corner of the top cover, we find the flashlight LED module.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

LED Module – Front

Picture 19 of 46

The flashlight module is made up of three parts: the PCB hosting what appears to be a 3025-size LED, a metallized plastic reflector, and a slightly cloudy plastic lens with a fine hexagonal light-scattering pattern molded into it.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

LED Module - Back

Picture 20 of 46

Why did the LED area get so hot after a few minutes of continuous use? As I suspected, the single LED is powered directly from battery voltage (12V) via four 240Ω current-limiting resistors in parallel to spread the heat. With white and blue LEDs having a forward voltage of approximately 3V, this means 1.35W is being dissipated in the resistors to power a 0.45W LED. That’s three-quarters of the LED-related power turning the PB06 into a hand-warmer.

A simple way to drastically improve this would be to use a triple emitter LED chip, enabling the same brightness using one-third as much current.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Battery

Picture 21 of 46

There are no visible markings on the battery to tell us what it is. Of course, from its 12.6V floating output voltage and four-wire charge balance, we can readily deduce that it has three cells in series. The rectangular form factor also tells us that it must be a lithium polymer type. Lastly, the 10,000mAh total rating tells us that each of these cells must be rated at approximately 3333mAh each.

Now for the less intuitive part: since the 12V connection is intended for jump-starting cars and cars will often raise their voltage to 15V for the first several seconds after starting to give the battery a quick top-off charge, does the battery have built-in overcharge protection? It would need to be quite beefy to switch somewhere north of 200A.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Battery Run-Down

Picture 22 of 46

Before peeking inside the battery pack to see if it has any built-in protection, a prudent first step is to discharge beforehand. Here, I hooked the fully charged battery up to a 20W 12V halogen bulb and it remained lit with over 10V coming out of the battery for two hours. When I checked up on it again five minutes later, the battery voltage had collapsed to 4.75V with the bulb still lit, which means the battery has no built-in over-discharge protection.

Two hours at an average of 1.5A makes 3Ah of usable capacity. Since batteries are nominally rated on a 20h discharge, where they typically yield ~10% higher numbers than 2h discharge, this result agrees with the 10,000mAh (3333mAh/cell) rating.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Battery Top

Picture 23 of 46

What is hidden under multiple layers of tough tape and some protective foam pads? A small circuit board covered in polyimide tape that does nothing more than act as a spacer for the lithium cells’ solder tabs, the power cables, and the main board’s cell taps. For better or worse, the 12V terminals grant you unfettered access to the underlying LiPo battery.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Charging Back Up

Picture 24 of 46

Now that the battery has been somewhat over-discharged and taped back together, it's time to see how much energy is necessary to recharge it. After five and a half hours of charging at 1.45A and 4.95V, the PB06 is still charging with its voltage creeping up through 12.3V. It needed another hour and 1.45Ah beyond this picture to reach full charge at 12.63V battery voltage. That’s 47.7Wh going in to charge a 37Wh nominal capacity battery, which yields 77.5% charging efficiency between DC-DC converter losses, battery losses, battery gauge LEDs, and anything else that might have been draining power.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

PCB Top

Picture 25 of 46

Going clockwise from the Micro-B connector, we find a high-current 4.7µH inductor, an AP9T18 N-channel FET and Z3PK2045 diode handling input voltage boosting from the input 5-9V to the battery’s 12V, with an AP4957AGM dual P-channel FET between the boost converter and battery to isolate the battery if needed. The task of monitoring cell voltages and battery current to keep the battery within healthy operating margins is handled by an SII S8254 protection circuit. Next along the power chain is an AP9410GM N-FET gating power to the output, and a G5791, which must be a buck regulator for the type-A output port. Lastly, a mystery chip labeled IN6088P11A manages the power bank’s functions.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

PCB Bottom

Picture 26 of 46

On the bottom, we find two more integrated circuits. In the Micro-B area, providing the battery charger's voltage boost function, is a GMT G5322A boost controller. The other chip right under the type-A connector is a CHY100D, which happens to be a QuickCharge 2.0 voltage selection chip.

Soldering on both sides of the board looks reasonably good, though several parts (including both USB connectors) are slightly crooked and anchor point soldering for the Micro-B connector is sub-par on both sides.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Micro-B Soldering, Top

Picture 27 of 46

From the top side, my first unit’s factory soldering has a visible void along the edges of its shell’s mechanical tabs, a sign that solder may not be properly adhering to the shell’s metal. This could be either a cold solder joint or the result of a surface finish with poor solderability. I'd worry that it may only be a matter of time before failure if the connector is held in place by little more than friction.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Micro-B Soldering, Bottom

Picture 28 of 46

On the bottom, the top-left pad shows a fair amount of burnt flux and solder mask, with specks of missing solder mask. Around the top-right pad, we see much of the same with a whole chunk of missing solder mask between the pad and board edge. Whoever hand-soldered the connector here clearly struggled with it and ultimately still failed to produce proper-looking solder joints. This doesn’t look right for factory-new jobs.

Time to open my second PB06 and have a look at that rattling Micro-B connector. Is the solder missing? Not enough solder? Cold solder joints?

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Micro-B Soldering, Second Unit

Picture 29 of 46

And the winner is unlisted answer number four: not readily solderable finish on the mechanical pins. What I found waiting for me was solder in the retention holes with no sign of any of it ever sticking to the shell’s mechanical pins. When I tried tinning the shell’s pins with my soldering iron set to 300°C, I could not get either lead-free or leaded solder to stick, even after adding RMA flux and scraping the surface. The slightly ferromagnetic shield may indicate some sort of steel.

That would explain the apparent use of excessive heat and solder flux in the first unit, which is far from ideal when you want a durable mechanical bond.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Reattachment

Picture 30 of 46

Here’s my best attempt at putting the connector back on the board using rosin mild-activated (RMA) flux and leaded solder. If you look closely at the bottom mechanical pad, the solder is forming a doughnut around the metal pin instead of sticking to it, as if the metal was repelling the solder. While this may look like a typical cold solder joint, there is nothing cold about it. I was using 350°C hot air to rework the area, and pads under the connector did reflow.

While the connector is back on and working, I have very little confidence in the long-term reliability of these mechanical joints. To me, it looks like the shell tabs are missing tin plating or other solderability-enhancing treatment.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Re-Reattachment

Picture 31 of 46

What can you do when no-clean and RMA flux fail you? Step things up a notch with acid-based flux. The day after my unconvincing attempts at re-attaching the connector, I remembered that I had a small roll of organic acid (OA) core solder and decided to give that a shot.

To avoid ruining my soldering iron tip with acid flux, I reflowed the existing solder by applying heat to the back of the board, then applied the acid-core solder to the shell pins on the top side. The result after cleaning? A great-looking solder joint. That should have been the factory standard.

Why not use acid flux all the time? Because it is more caustic, electrically conductive, and will continue eating metals away until removed, which requires more thorough cleaning.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

New Vs. Old, Under The Micro-B

Picture 32 of 46

I forgot to take a picture of how the second unit’s solder under the Micro-B connector looked before working on it, but as you can see, my reworked board looks much better than the “factory-new” first unit’s PCB. If I could rework my connector a handful of times using different solder, different flux, and air vs. iron without visibly damaging the PCB, I can only imagine that whoever reworked my first unit’s connector must have been under considerable time pressure to cause so much damage presumably in only one session.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Micro-B Re-Soldering, First Unit

Picture 33 of 46

At first, I was going to leave my first PB06 as-is to see how long its Micro-B connector would hold. After wrangling falling parts for too many minutes while attempting to put it back together, I changed my mind and preemptively fixed the connector to spare myself the hassle later. Now its Micro-B soldering looks half as horrible on the bottom, while its adhesion to the shield up top looks every bit as good as my reworked second unit.

Although two units may not be a statistically significant sample size, the nature of the Micro-B soldering issues I ran into is cause for concern, making it difficult to recommend the PB06 at this point.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Finding A Dead Battery

Picture 34 of 46

The first step of testing the PB06’s jump-start capability is finding a car with a dead battery. My starter failed on me back in December, leaving the car stranded in -20°C weather for a few days while I repaired it. When I re-installed my starter, I discovered that my trunk switch had been stuck on, leaving me with a very dead frozen-over battery that wouldn’t hold a charge beyond 8V, indicating that two of its six cells must have an internal short-circuit or high self-discharge rate, possibly from cracked separators or internal walls.

About a month later, I decided to jump-start my car one last time for a battery swap. Here, my car has been sitting for two days since the last time I started it, and the battery already dropped to 7V.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Killing It Dead

Picture 35 of 46

Just to make sure that the battery was dead, I tried cranking out of curiosity and, unsurprisingly, nothing happened. A bad camera angle and glare from the sky prevented me from catching a clear reading on my video recording, but I could see it drop into the 4V range. While hooking up the PB06, I unintentionally nudged the meter and could see the battery voltage jump back and forth between 5.3V to 6.5V as car electronics came out of under-voltage lock-out only to die again from low voltage when the battery couldn’t supply enough current to keep them alive.

Batteries don’t get much deader than this.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Hooked Up

Picture 36 of 46

Immediately upon connecting the PB06 to its jumper cables, the terminal voltage rose to 12.2V with only 0.7A going out, meaning that the dead battery was accepting very little charge. That’s another sign it's shot. A healthy lead-acid battery drained to 9V would be pulling over 10A for at least a few seconds as it rebuilt its surface charge.

While I have already started my car using the PB06 many times, those attempts were around 0°C. This is the first time I'm doing so at -12°C (10°F) after a -20°C night. As you may have noticed in the bottom-right corner, I had the second PB06’s jumper cable ready to go in case a single PB06 turned out to be insufficient.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Cranking It Up

Picture 37 of 46

My suspicion that one PB06 might not be enough to get the car started was almost proven correct: the lowest voltage reading I caught on video was 5.8V on the first compression stroke, which is barely above the electronics’ cut-off voltage (engine sensors typically require 5V to work). Cranking picked up after that first labored stroke and the battery voltage bounced back up to 7.3V.

Unsurprisingly, my little 100A clamp immediately displayed an overload, telling us that the PB06 provided at least that much current.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

It’s Alive!

Picture 38 of 46

Three seconds of cranking later, I got somewhat of a rough start, which quickly smoothed itself out once the alternator kicked in at 15.35V. Surprisingly enough, the 12.6V LiPo pack is pulling only 1.6A, though that could just be the clamp-meter’s zero getting scrambled by the overload.

Since 15V is higher than the lithium battery’s maximum voltage, I would have expected the current to be much higher, which means I must have overlooked something. Fortunately, I think I know where to look...

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Mystery Box No More

Picture 39 of 46

What’s inside the fuse box on the jumper cables? Aside from a 150A 32V Vicfuse in line with the negative wire, we find a pair of PFC 60L45CTB Schottky diodes providing a one-way path from the PB06 to the positive battery terminal clip and two PFC 20L45Ds set up to blow the fuse should the battery clip polarity be reversed. On the back of the board, four more 20L45Ds shadow the top side’s pairs. All forward diodes combined, we have a total rated capacity of only 160A and just shy of 100W of power dissipation, assuming a forward voltage of 0.6V. You definitely don’t want to crank on these for more than a few seconds at a time.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Voltage Drop Setup

Picture 40 of 46

I was curious to find out where the voltage drops between the lithium battery and car terminals were coming from, so I disconnected my new car battery and set up an experiment to find out. At the bottom, resting on the frame, you can see part the PB06’s bare lithium battery and its booster cable to the left. The lithium battery’s voltage is monitored by the black meter via the battery’s main board connector. The white meter is connected to the jaws’ cable crimps to measure voltage at the jaws. Lastly, the red meter is connected to the battery terminals to measure voltage seen by the car.

What’s inside the cardboard box? Only five 2700µF capacitors to help filter the car’s electrical system while the battery is disconnected so it doesn’t fry itself.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Voltage Drop Results

Picture 41 of 46

Averaging my readings over two seconds of crank time to compensate for my meters’ slow and mismatched update rates, I got 8.55V at the lithium battery, 7.26V at the clip crimps, and 6.9V at the car terminals. A 1.3V drop across the cables is exactly in line with the 0.6V diode drop and 200A x 0.0035Ω (one meter of #10) wiring resistance, while 0.35V between the jaws and car terminals is 0.175V per clip, about half what I expected.

In the end, the lithium cells’ internal resistance and chemistry turned out to be the single biggest voltage drop by far, doubling everything else combined. Still, reducing losses by 0.5V using #8 gauge wires and double-sided jaws could provide ~50A more cranking current.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Quick Charge Test

Picture 42 of 46

Does Quick Charge actually work? Since my collection of QC 2.0 chargers is rather sparse, I chose to test this by plugging one PB06 into the other with a USB power meter in-between. On the top unit being charged, the green LED lights up to indicate that QC is active with my power meter reporting 1.2A and 9.05V. On the sending unit, which I flipped face-down so the meter would face up, the QC LED flashes green to let you know that QC is being used.

Out of curiosity, I tried daisy-chaining the PB06 to SilverStone’s UC01 AC charger and my tablet to find out how it handled that. I was slightly disappointed to see that charging the PB06 inhibits its output, despite the input and output having independent switching regulators.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

DC Output Quality

Picture 43 of 46

How good is the output? Providing 1.7A at 9.05V, ripples are nearly 1.5V peak to peak with a switching frequency of only 65 kHz instead of the 300 kHz I expected upon seeing a 4.7µH inductor. On second thought, the inductor’s large physical size (the tall cube nestled between the Micro-B and battery connectors) did hint that it might be operating at a much higher magnetic flux (higher peak current) than a 300 kHz circuit would have required. Operating at a higher frequency could have easily reduced ripples by an order of magnitude.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Breezy Board

Picture 44 of 46

When I told SilverStone that I had opened the PB06, I was advised not to put it back together due to the boards supposedly being highly susceptible to dust. That did not seem to make much sense to me, and after some more probing it turned out that the crux of the issue is concern that the aluminum cover will not adequately seal the exposed PCB area. I agree with this. The warped aluminum sheets would require significant work to flatten, along with a new adhesive film, before they can be put back on properly.

Why not go for full plastic coverage? The answer I received is simple: re-purposed molds from some other product. Since normal people won’t be removing the aluminum cover, it won't be a significant issue.

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

Needs More Work

Picture 45 of 46

So, what’s good about the PB06?

  • Genuine capacity rating based on my rough tests
  • QC 2.0
  • Can start a car at -12°C, which is impressive for 3300mAh cells in a pocket-sized form factor
  • Convenient flashlight (albeit inefficient)

What isn't so good, based on my limited sample size of two?

  • Questionable micro-B connector soldering
  • Loose cover on the always-on 12V port

With a few simple design and manufacturing tweaks backed by better quality assurance, SilverStone’s PB06 would be a nice little power bank. Also, a third unit should be on its way as I write this, so I'll let you know what I find in the comments or in a follow-up story. Do you think I will strike out a third time?

MORE: SilverStone Stash Tour

MORE: Best Deals

About the author
Daniel Sauvageau

Daniel Sauvageau is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He’s known for his feature tear-downs of components and peripherals.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Photo reports comments forum about this subject
2 comments
    Your comment
  • Daniel Sauvageau
    For those wondering how that third unit turned out, its 12V cover is in-between the first two: tight enough not to slip out on its own, but not snug enough to stay put completely either. So far, the micro-B connector hasn't broken off from mild intentional abuse.
    0
  • zodiacfml
    80 USD?! No thanks.
    0
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices