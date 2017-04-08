Silverstone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down

So, what’s good about the PB06?
- Genuine capacity rating based on my rough tests
- QC 2.0
- Can start a car at -12°C, which is impressive for 3300mAh cells in a pocket-sized form factor
- Convenient flashlight (albeit inefficient)
What isn't so good, based on my limited sample size of two?
- Questionable micro-B connector soldering
- Loose cover on the always-on 12V port
With a few simple design and manufacturing tweaks backed by better quality assurance, SilverStone’s PB06 would be a nice little power bank. Also, a third unit should be on its way as I write this, so I'll let you know what I find in the comments or in a follow-up story. Do you think I will strike out a third time?
