Every VR Game Announcement From E3 2017

Firesprite spoke about The Persistence, a procedurally generated first-person sci-fi horror game that puts you in the shoes of a random passenger of “The Persistence”—the first spaceship to ever travel faster than the speed for light.
While traveling to a distant black hole, something happened that mutated the members of the crew. The only people left on the spaceship are locked away in cryo-sleep, and in an attempt to save the rest of the passengers, the onboard AI system awakens one person at a time so they can try to sneak past the mutants, fix the ship, and return to Earth.
Because The Persistence features procedural map generation, the layout is different every time you play the game. It also features random character generation.
Every person on the spaceship has different traits and abilities, and not everyone has the skill set to complete the task. Your success relies on the luck of the draw as much as it does your ability to use your cunning to outwit the mutants around you.
The Persistence doesn’t have a release date yet.