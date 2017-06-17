Every VR Game Announcement From E3 2017

Lone Echo / Echo Arena Picture 2 of 21

Lone Echo is a story-based single player game with cutting-edge graphics fidelity. In it, you play as Jack, a cybernetic AI android stationed at a mining facility on the surface of Saturn. The game is set in zero gravity, and the developers provide two forms of locomotion: You get wrist-mounted rocket boosters as though you’re wearing an Iron Man suit, and you can also use the environment to get around. For example, you can grab onto nearby objects to pull yourself toward them and push yourself away.

When Jason Rubin, Oculus’s VP of Content, revealed Lone Echo during the Oculus Touch Game Showcase at Oculus Connect 3, he called it “one of the single largest VR productions to date.” Rubin didn’t talk about the release date at OC3, but we have the answer now. Ready At Dawn revealed that Lone Echo would hit the Oculus Store on July 20.

Ready At Dawn also revealed that it split the game into two separate entities. Lone Echo’s multiplayer component is now a separate game called Echo Arena, which the developer plans to release alongside the Lone Echo single player campaign on July 20. Echo Arena will initially be free for everyone with an Oculus Rift thanks to Intel’s desire to jumpstart an eSports following for the game; Intel paid Ready At Dawn to waive the price of the game for a limited time.