Login | Sign Up
Search

Every VR Game Announcement From E3 2017

by

All The E3 VR Games

Picture 1 of 21

Every year during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (more commonly known as E3), the biggest names in the video game industry congregate in Los Angeles to reveal the hottest new titles in development and announce release dates for the games we know are coming. Now that virtual reality hardware is part of the video game industry, we expected to be bombarded with news of exciting new concepts and perhaps a few triple-A titles.
Our expectations of a mass influx of VR games proved to be somewhat over-optimistic, but the few games that are coming look excellent, nevertheless.

Here’s a list of all the VR games that developers talked about at E3 2017.

Lone Echo / Echo Arena

Picture 2 of 21

Lone Echo is a story-based single player game with cutting-edge graphics fidelity. In it, you play as Jack, a cybernetic AI android stationed at a mining facility on the surface of Saturn. The game is set in zero gravity, and the developers provide two forms of locomotion: You get wrist-mounted rocket boosters as though you’re wearing an Iron Man suit, and you can also use the environment to get around. For example, you can grab onto nearby objects to pull yourself toward them and push yourself away.

When Jason Rubin, Oculus’s VP of Content, revealed Lone Echo during the Oculus Touch Game Showcase at Oculus Connect 3, he called it “one of the single largest VR productions to date.” Rubin didn’t talk about the release date at OC3, but we have the answer now. Ready At Dawn revealed that Lone Echo would hit the Oculus Store on July 20.

Ready At Dawn also revealed that it split the game into two separate entities. Lone Echo’s multiplayer component is now a separate game called Echo Arena, which the developer plans to release alongside the Lone Echo single player campaign on July 20. Echo Arena will initially be free for everyone with an Oculus Rift thanks to Intel’s desire to jumpstart an eSports following for the game; Intel paid Ready At Dawn to waive the price of the game for a limited time.

Fallout 4 VR

Picture 3 of 21

Last year during the Bethesda E3 press presentation, the company revealed that it had a team of developers toiling over Fallout 4 to adapt it to virtual reality. Bethesda didn’t show anything about the title last year, but the company said it had figured out a locomotion system that didn’t involve teleportation.

During this year’s presentation, Bethesda confirmed that the game is called Fallout 4 VR, and it revealed the first footage of the game in action.

Fallout 4 VR is a rebuild of the complete Fallout 4 game, and as such the game carries a triple-A price tag: Bethesda said it would launch in Q4 for $59. The Vireio Perception development team better start looking for a new game to add room-scale support to.

Doom VFR

Picture 4 of 21

Fallout 4 isn’t the only triple-A property that Bethesda announced at E3 last year. The company had a VR version of the lauded Doom series on hand for journalists and industry insiders to try. The Doom VR game featured a fast-paced teleportation action that struck a balance between not making people sick, and not killing the vibe of the gameplay.

At this year’s E3 presentation, Bethesda revealed a gameplay trailer that gives the public a glimpse of the excitement that can expect from Doom in virtual reality. Bethesda also updated title of the game. Doom VR is now know as Doom VFR. The company is leaving it up to you to figure out what the "F" stands for.

Doom VFR is a standalone game in the Doom series, not a remake of the recent Doom game. Bethesda plans to release the game in Q4 this year. You can pre-order it on Steam for $29.

Skyrim VR

Picture 5 of 21

Skyrim is one of the most desired and requested games for VR. Ever since the days of Oculus developer kits, people have tried to hack Skyrim to work in VR using tools like Vireio Perception and Vorp X. Soon, you’ll have an official channel to explore the vast world of Skyrim in virtual reality.

Bethesda revealed that it’s bringing Skyrim to PlayStation VR later this year. To be clear, this isn't a limited VR experience; the developer is porting the entire game over to virtual reality, so you can enjoy complete immersion into the Elder Scrolls universe.

Bethesda said Skyrim VR will hit the PSVR in November. The company didn’t say if the game would eventually make its way to Steam VR for Vive owners to enjoy, though, the company said it plans to support "as many platforms as [it] can."

Space Junkies

Picture 6 of 21

Ubisoft announced that it’s developing a new IP called Space Junkies. The game will be a VR-only title for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, and it will feature 1v1 and 2v2 air-based combat. Space Junkies players get jetpacks that let them bring the battlefield into the air.

Ubisoft said it built a new VR game engine, which it called Bridgitte, to help create VR environments.

Ubisoft didn’t say much else about the title other than that it plans to release the game in the spring of 2018.

Transference

Picture 7 of 21

Ubisoft partnered with SpectreVision to bring emotional storytelling techniques from cinema to the virtual reality medium. SpecterVision (co-founded by Elijia Wood) and Ubisoft’s FunHouse division are building a psychological thriller that could make you question reality.

Imagine living through someone else’s memory. Then imagine not being able to decipher the difference between your reality and someone else's. SpectreVision and FunHouse seek to explore that idea with Transference.

We don’t know much about the game yet, and Ubisoft said it doesn't plan to launch it until the spring of 2018, so it may be a while before we do.

Star Child

Picture 8 of 21

When most people think about virtual reality games, they imagine a first-person experience that transports you to a new place. VR games don’t have to be first-person experiences, though, and no company knows that as well as Playful. Playful developed a third-person platformer game called Lucky’s Tale, which ended up bundled with every Rift HMD back when the hardware launched.

Now Playful is back again with another third-person VR game called Star Child. Whereas Lucky's Tale was an Oculus Rift exclusive, this new game is exclusive to the PSVR. It's slated for release in 2018.

The Inpatient

Picture 9 of 21

Supermassive Games announced The Inpatient, a psychological thriller set in the Until Dawn universe.

The story of The Inpatient unravels 60 years before the events of Until Dawn, in the Blackwood Sanitarium—the same setting as the first Until Dawn game. When The Inpatient begins, you wake up in Blackwood Sanitarium with no recollection of how you got there. Jefferson Bragg, the owner of the sanitorium, greets you and assures you that he’s there to help. But how can you be sure?

Supermassive Games didn’t announce a release window for The Inpatient, Sony said the game is a PSVR exclusive.

Bravo Team

Picture 10 of 21

Supermassive Games is a developer that likes to keeps its employees busy. The company made three announcements during the PlayStation E3 press conference: a non-VR game called Hidden Agenda, the Until Dawn prequel (The Inpatient), and a first-person cover shooter called Bravo Team.

Bravo Team puts an emphasis on teamwork. The game features a single-player mode where you work with AI teammates as well as an online co-op component that lets you and a friend work together to stay alive. Bravo Team features intense firefight action that demands that you use the environment for cover.

Supermassive Games said Bravo Team is in development for PSVR, but the company didn’t say when it would be available.

Monsters of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV

Picture 11 of 21

SquareEnix is building a VR game for fans of fishing games and the Final Fantasy series. (We're not sure how much overlap there is in that Venn diagram is exactly, but hey, who are we to judge.) Monsters of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV is a first-person virtual reality fishing simulator set in the universe of Final Fantasy XV.

Join the characters from Final Fantasy XV on a fishing trip and catch your quarry in the serene environments found in the FFXV game. Just be sure to watch your back, because there's more than bass and walleye in those waters.

SquareEnix said Monsters of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV would makes its way to PSVR in September.

ROM: Extraction

Picture 12 of 21

First Contact Entertainment released ROM: Extraction last year on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, and the company is preparing the bring the FPS game to the PlayStation VR later this year. First Contact Entertainment said the PSVR version of the game will include exclusive content for the platform. The upcoming version of the game features a handful of new levels and new unannounced game modes.

First Contact Entertainment is also embracing Sony’s new Aim Controller rifle peripheral and is developing a handful of new gun models that are compatible with the controller.

First Contact Entertainment said ROM: Extraction would hit PSVR this fall.

Moss

Picture 13 of 21

Playful isn’t the only developer toying with the third-person perspective in VR games. Polyarc revealed a third-person platformer title for PSVR called Moss.

But Moss offers a unique take on the idea of a third-person perspective, though. Your role is that of a giant who helps the hero of the game, Quill--who is a sword-wielding, gauntlet-wearing mouse--in his quests by manipulating the world around him in ways a teeny tiny mouse could never imagine doing.

Polyarc said Moss would be available in time for the holiday season. The game is a PSVR exclusive.

Archangel

Picture 14 of 21

Archangel from Skydance Interactive is a high-intensity, first-person mechanized combat game for virtual reality. In Archangel, you pilot a six-story-tall mech and steer it into battle against waves of enemies. Your mech is on rails (and by proxy, so are you), but within that gameplay the company figured out an effective means of locomotion that doesn't make you sick.

Partially, it's because your mech moves slowly, as you might expect a giant machine to, but because you feel like you're inside of a vehicle, your brain accepts the movement and vestibular disconnect just as it does when you're, for example, speeding down the highway in a car.

Skydance Interactive told Tom's Hardware in March that Archangel would land on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and PSVR in July. At E3, the company revealed that PSVR would get a two-week timed exclusivity period.

No Heroes Allowed!

Picture 15 of 21

Sony’s first-party developer, Japan Studio, revealed its virtual reality RTS game, No Heroes Allowed!, at the Tokyo Game Show in 2016 as a PSVR title for the Japanese market. During Sony’s E3 presentation, the company revealed that No Heroes Allowed! would make its way to western markets, too.

In No Heroes Allowed!, you are the God of Destruction in command of a monster army.  You and your cohorts, Badman and Badmella, are on a quest for domination of the tiny virtual tabletop world in front of you. (Speaking of third-party gaming...)

We still don't know when No Heroes Allowed! will land, though.

The Persistence

Picture 16 of 21

Firesprite spoke about The Persistence, a procedurally generated first-person sci-fi horror game that puts you in the shoes of a random passenger of “The Persistence”—the first spaceship to ever travel faster than the speed for light.

While traveling to a distant black hole, something happened that mutated the members of the crew. The only people left on the spaceship are locked away in cryo-sleep, and in an attempt to save the rest of the passengers, the onboard AI system awakens one person at a time so they can try to sneak past the mutants, fix the ship, and return to Earth.

Because The Persistence features procedural map generation, the layout is different every time you play the game. It also features random character generation.

Every person on the spaceship has different traits and abilities, and not everyone has the skill set to complete the task. Your success relies on the luck of the draw as much as it does your ability to use your cunning to outwit the mutants around you.

The Persistence doesn’t have a release date yet.

Superhot VR

Picture 17 of 21

Superhot (the developer) brought Superhot (the game) to virtual reality as an Oculus Touch launch title in December. In May, the company expanded the game’s distribution to the Steam VR platform to allow Vive owners to join in on the slow-motion firefights of Superhot VR.

At E3 2017, the company revealed that it’s taking Superhot VR full circle with a PSVR version launching this summer. Superhot didn’t announce a definitive release date, but the company said the game would arrive “in just a few short weeks.”

Sparc

Picture 18 of 21

At E3, CCP Games made a surprise announcement about its upcoming VR eSport game, Sparc. The developer that brought us the Eve Universe of games, including the VR dogfighting game EVE: Valkyrie, announced that Sparc would launch as a PSVR timed exclusive. CCP is no stranger to timed-exclusivity agreements. The company famously inked a deal with Oculus to bundle EVE: Valkyrie with the Rift HMD for a limited time.

CCP said Sparc would land on PSVR this fall. The developer didn’t say how long the exclusivity period would last, but don’t expect the game on Vive or Rift before 2018.

Farpoint Cryo Pack DLC

Picture 19 of 21

Impulse Gear released its debut game, Farpoint, alongside the PlayStation Aim Controller on May 16, and the company is already preparing to roll out the first extra content package. The DLC update, which is free, is called Cryo Pack, and it adds two new frozen regions to the alien planet that you can explore. The Cryo Pack DLC includes re-skinned enemies that blend in with the icy environment as well as a new suit for you so you can survive the sub-zero climate.

The Cryo Pack DLC will be available on June 27.

The Talos Principle VR

Picture 20 of 21

Late last year, Croteam released a VR remake of Serious Sam: The First Encounter, and in February the company revealed that Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE are both in development. Croteam also revealed that its only non-Serious Sam game, a first-person puzzle game called The Talos Principle, would make its way to VR this year.

Croteam didn’t announce the release date for The Talos Principle VR, but the company is showing the game to the press in private sessions outside the Los Angeles Convention Center, which suggests that it's preparing for the game’s release.

About the author
Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Photo reports comments forum about this subject
1 comment
    Your comment
  • ralphfaith
    Excited about this, heard that some surprises are to be revealed
    0
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices