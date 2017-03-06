'Final Fantasy XV' Director Shows Game Running On GTX 1080 Ti

Since the end of November 2016, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One fans have been playing Final Fantasy XV, the latest entry in Square Enix’s long-running franchise. However, the PC gaming crowd was left out in the cold, so to speak. Plans to bring the game to PC players have yet to be confirmed, but a GDC video presentation makes it seem like there could be something in the works.



At last week’s Game Developers Conference, Hajime Tabata, the game’s director, presented a video that showed the development team's process for Final Fantasy XV. This included gathering data on realistic lighting effects, creating authentic facial reactions, and making the in-game food the envy of Instagram foodies everywhere. In the latter half of the video, however, the topic switched to a partnership between Nvidia and Luminous Studio Pro, the engine used by Tabata’s team to create Final Fantasy XV.

From that point on, you can see multiple facets of gameplay, all of which were captured with the newly-announced GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. This includes combat, scenery, and even a detailed rendering of a cat. The video then ends with “The studio that brought you Final Fantasy XV now looks ahead to the future.”

If the ending message is any indication, it seems that Tabata and his team aren’t finished with Final Fantasy XV just yet. In addition to the downloadable content coming to consoles, the team will have to make sure that the game is up to the visual and performance standards that come with creating a triple-A game for the PC. That is, of course, if the game is actually coming to PC at all.