Phrozen's high-resolution Sonic Mini 8K S resin 3D printer drops to $325

If you've ever thought about getting into the 3D printing hobby, this is a great opportunity to pick up a highly detailed 3D Resin printer for a great price. Currently, at Amazon, you can apply a generous $50 coupon with the click of a tick box and get your hands on the Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K S LCD Resin 3D Printer for just $325. Phrozen is one of the best-known names in the 3D printing scene and is especially popular amongst fans of miniatures painting or gaming as these resin printers can enable you to print your own minis to paint - sometimes saving you a massive amount of money compared to buying similar models from miniature gaming giants like Warhammer. However, you do have to pay to get the schematics for the models (some are free) and fork out for the resin.

The Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K S is the updated version of the Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K - one of our previous favorite resin 3D printers, and an Editor's Choice Award winner. You can find reviews of the Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K S and Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K for a comparison of the changes and for a good idea of how this 3D printer performs.

Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K S LCD Resin 3D Printer: now $325 at Amazon with coupon applied (was $375)

This high-resolution resin printer is the latest variant of the Sonic Mini 8K and brings all the features but for less money. It produces wonderfully detailed prints out of the box. The 165 x 72 x 170mm build volume is generous and capable of making detailed minis or trinkets.

One of the best upgrades of the Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K S over its previous iteration is the better support for open-source slice software compatibility. The Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K S supports Lychee, Chitubox, and Tango, which are among the most popular slicers used in creating your 3D models.

This printer comes ready to go straight out of the box and requires minimal setup to be up and running, but do read all of the safety material included as resin printing does come with some hazards, such as the fumes from the resin itself, and skin irritation from cleaning products needed to clean the prints and models after use.