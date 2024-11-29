Prusa Black Friday deals include some of our favorite 3D printers

Black Friday is in full swing and we're super excited to see that Prusa, one of the best and most popular 3D printer brands, is joining in on the sales. They've got tons of deals on their printers and are offering free shipping site-wide along with handfuls of gifts to go along with many of their offerings. Here's a glimpse at some of our top picks from their Black Friday deals but you can check out the full list of promotions over at the official Prusa website .

Prusa MK4S 3D Printer: now $999 at Prusa (was $1099)

We absolutely loved the MK4S 3D printer and gave it a 5/5 rating in our review. It debuted with a $1099 price tag but you can buy it right now for just $999 with free shipping. It also comes with a handful of free gifts worth $300. The MK4S has a build plate size of 250 x 210 x 220mm, a PEI spring steel flex plate, automatic bed leveling and a color touchscreen interface.

Prusa MK4 3D Printer: now $799 at Prusa (was $1099)

If you don't care about the improvements brought about in the MK4S, you can pick up the Prusa MK4 for just $799. We also gave this printer a 5/5 rating in our review and are sure you'll be happy with it. It has a 250 x 210 x 220mm PEI spring steel flex built plate and also features automatic bed leveling.

Prusa MK3S+ 3D Printer: now $364 at Prusa (was $899)

The Prusa MK3S+ is on clearance and part of Prusa's Black Friday promotion. We rated the MK3S+ at 4.5/5 stars when reviewing it back in 2021 and still stand by it today as a great 3D printer. It has a 250 x 210 x 210mm magnetic heatbed that features PEI spring steel sheets. It has a mono LCD screen interface with a click wheel for input.

If you want to check out the Black Friday promotions at Prusa, head over to the official Prusa website and be sure to check back here to see our reviews to get an idea of what you can expect from their top 3D printers. We have been very pleased with our Prusa experiences -- the company is known as a premium standout, like the Jaguar of 3D printing -- so if you can afford one of these, it's well-worth the money.