FAQs

Does Andaseat offer free shipping? Andaseat does offer free shipping for their gaming chairs, and ships to all, but the most remote areas for free. There may be charges for some territories, but if you check whilst on the checkout page you can see if there are any partial shipping charges for delivery to your chosen location.

Can you get a student discount at Andaseat? Good news. You can get a student discount of 15% at Andaseat off of your orders, but you do need to be signed up to a 3rd party program called ‘Student Beans’ to be able to use your discount code. As long as you’re a student, it’s free to sign up.

Does Andaseat offer price matching? Unfortunately, Andaseat does not offer price matching on their chairs. The Andaseat lineup are premium products and only sold from limited suppliers or directly from Andaseat, so the best prices are already available.

Where can I buy Andaseat chairs? Andaseat prefers to cut out the middleman when it comes to selling their chairs and sells primarily direct through the Andaseat website. This is to help keep the price of their products as low as possible. The good news is that they do still sell through Amazon and stores like Gamestop as well, so there are options for buyers.

Does Andaseat have sales? If you’re on the constant lookout for a new gaming chair and you want one of the best on the market, then you want to keep an eye on the Andaseat website or their social media as Andaseat does have occasional discounted sales prices on promotional events on certain holidays.

Andaseat Saving Tips

Promotional Sales

If you have your heart set on purchasing an Andaseat gaming chair, then you certainly want to bookmark both this coupons page and the Andaseat website for the latest news on any promotional sales or seasonal events that often pop up and can save you a nice discount off of your new purchase.

Grab Free Extended Warranty

If you’re concerned about spending a lot of money on a premium gaming chair you are most likely concerned about its longevity. All Andaseat chairs come with a 2-year warranty, but with the Kaiser 3 series of chairs, you can extend the warranty to 5 years for free, by filling out an online application on the Andaseat website and following the instructions.

How to Use Andaseat promotional codes

Using a promotional code with Andaseat couldn’t be easier. Once you have your coupon code, pick the product that you are interested in and add it to your cart. Once in the checkout cart, there are several icons under your purchase choice that include notes, delivery options, and the one we’re interested in - coupons.

Select the coupons icon and input your code. The discount will now be applied to your order and after checking everything is in order you can proceed to checkout for the final payment and confirmation.

Choosing an Andaseat Chair

Andaseat has a good selection of chair lines with different levels of luxury and designs to varying price points for the different chair models. Andaseat also has several partnerships with well-known brands such as Disney and Transformers, and also several esports teams like Fnatic and Navi.

Andaseat Transformers Edition

The Andaseat Transformers Edition chairs as designed with several famous Transformers emblazoned upon them. They come in three different designs; you can choose either Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, or the evil Decepticon Megatron. The Transformers line has all the usual ergonomics and features that are synonymous with the Andaseat lineup but with that extra flair for fans of the transforming robots in disguise.

Andaseat Kaiser 3 series

The premier line of Andaseat gaming chairs - the Kaiser 3 has all the bells and whistles when it comes to comfort, ergonomics, and great design choices. Featuring 4D multi-directional armrests, advanced mechanical lumbar support, dense foam cushioning, and above-average reclining ability, this chair line can seat you in either an office or gaming environment. It's made from quality materials and offers a good choice of different color schemes, making it the best of the bunch.