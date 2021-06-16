Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Blue Mic Promo Codes 2022

Enjoy our Blue Mic promo codes and Blue Mic coupon codes for savings on top-quality microphones and headphones, as well as a wide range of accessories!
£50
OFF

Buy More Save More: $20 off orders over $120 OR $50 off orders over $250 with this Blue Mic promo code

Save more when you buy more during this limited-time Blue Microphone offer! Take up to $50 off professional microphones and accessories with this Blue Mic coupon code.
1 use today
Get CouponBLUE22USD
Extra 25% off with the Blue Mic student discount

Take advantage of the student discount and receive a Blue Mic coupon code to save on all your professional podcasting and streaming needs. Confirm your student status through this linked page for an additional 25% microphones, headphones and more.
2 uses today
Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on orders over $29

Get Deal
$30
OFF

$30 off the Yeti Nano USB microphone

Get Deal
45%
OFF

Premium USB Yeti microphone with Blue Voice software for over 45% off

Get Deal
$10
OFF

$10 off the Snowball iCE USB mic

1 use today
Get Deal
$140
OFF

$140 off the Bluebird SL studio condenser microphone

Get Deal
10%
OFF

Classic Snowball mic for over 10% off

Get Deal
20%
OFF

20% off the Blackout Spark SL XLR condenser mic

Get Deal
$30
OFF

$30 off the Yeti X USB microphone

Get Deal
UNDER
$200

Yeti microphone series all under $200

Get Deal
JUST
$200

Blackout Spark SL XLR condenser mic for $200

Get Deal
$99.99

Mic arm for $99.99

Get Deal
JUST
$1249.99

Mouse condenser microphone with rotating head for $1249.99

Get Deal
$300

$300 for the large diaphragm condenser SL Bluebird microphone

Get Deal
FREE
SOFTWARE

Free mic software download for MAC and PC

Get Deal
$299.99

Mix-Fi Studio Headphones with built in Audiophile Amp for $299.99

Get Deal
FREE
DOWNLOAD

Free Blue Sherpa software download for custom vocal effects and updates

If you've already downloaded the free G HUB software from Logitech, get the Blue Sherpa download free as well to unlock advanced custom mic settings, plus firmware updates for your mic.
Get Deal
UNDER
$70

Build your own studio starting under $70

Planning on podcasting, streaming, or recording? Find mics from the Blue Mic Yeti, Snowball Ice, Compass, and Radius series starting under $70 today!
Get Deal
JUST
$130

Yeti Aurora Collection microphones for $130

Get Deal
FROM
$89.99

Pro XLR microphones from $89.99

Get Deal
FROM
$19.99

Accessories for $19.99 and up

Get Deal
FREE
RETURNS

Free returns and refunds within 30 days

Get Deal
Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Blue Mic

Blue Mic student discount for 25% off

Microphones, speakers, accessories & more

25% Off

Active

7% off with this Blue Mic Yeti promo code

Yeti microphones

7% Off

Ended

Blue Mic coupon code for 15% off the Snowball microphone

Snowball microphones

15% Off

Ended

10% off with the Blue Mic military discount

Microphones, mic stands, headphones & more

10% Off

Ended

Student Discounts

Are you a high school student working a part-time job while keeping up with your studies? Blue Microphones wants to help you get a Blue Mic Yeti. Enjoy high school student discounts on their products.

Blue Microphones wants to help alleviate your financial burdens by offering college student discounts of up to 25% off. Stay in school and get a deeply discounted Blue iCE microphone to sit next to your expensive textbooks.

Check Their Promotions

Even when your college student days are long over, Blue Microphones has you covered with plenty of available coupons, sales, discounts, and promo codes. Check the discount codes here at Tom’s Hardware before you shop to find the best deals to plug in at checkout to save money on your purchase.

Perhaps you would like a Blue Bluebird Mic, or you only need a microphone arm to complete your setup. No matter which product you are interested in, be sure to search for discounts before checking out.

Free Shipping

You took time planning and making room in your budget for your discounted Blue Condenser Microphone, but you forgot about adding in margin for the shipping costs. Never fear! Blue Microphones extends an ongoing free shipping policy on all of its products.

Fill up your online shopping cart with a Bluebird Mic and a Blue Mouse Mic and browse the plethora of coupon codes, sales, promo codes, and discounts to earn convenient free shipping. You are closer than ever to your very own high-quality recording equipment.

Popular Expired Blue Mic coupon codes

15%
OFF

15% off all online orders with this Blue Mic promo code

Get premium sound capture and quality with the Blue Yeti, Snowball iCE, and Bluebird Mics! Find those and more for 15% off when you use this promo code at checkout.
7%
OFF

Extra 7% off sitewide using this Blue Mic coupon code

Get popular microphones like the Blue Yeti, Snowball iCE, Bluebird, Blackout Spark, and more for an extra 7% off when you shop this limited time offer!
FREE
SHIPPING

Blue Mic discount code for free express shipping on all orders

Looking to upgrade or get started ASAP? Get free express shipping on the entire range of Blue microphones when you redeem this promo code at checkout.
$50
OFF

Blue Mic Promo Code: $20 off $120 | $50 off $250

20%
OFF

20% off the Yeti Nano Premium USB microphone

$40
OFF

$40 off the Yeti X USB microphone

FREE
SHIPPING

All orders over $29 ship for free

FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on all orders above $29

About Blue Mic

Podcasters, professional singers, and karaoke enthusiasts love Blue Microphones. Founded in 1995, the company continues to dominate the microphone industry by offering high-quality products such as the Blue Yeti microphone, Blue Mic software, and Blue Mic mouse. In a world of virtual connectivity, having clear and crisp vocal delivery is essential.

Due to the impressive quality of the Snowball iCE microphone, you might think that it’s beyond your price range. Blue Microphones offers tons of discounts, promo codes, and coupons to help you achieve your goal of owning a Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic or any of its other high-resolution devices.

Blue Mic: Frequently Asked Questions

Does Blue Mic have free delivery?

Yes, Blue Mic offers free delivery on any order over $29. You should have no trouble getting free delivery on your new Yeti microphone, Blue Ice microphone, or even the Blue Condenser microphone.

How often does Blue Mic have discounts?

While Blue Mic doesn’t have frequent discounts, there are still ways you can save big on all the tech you need for sound recording. The website’s “Promotions” section is the first place to check, which lists any current deals or promotions. You can also check out clearance prices or use a promo code.

How do you apply a Blue Mic coupon code?

Once you find the Blue Mic microphone, mouse, mic arm, keyboard, software, or any other item you want, add it to your cart and start the checkout process. When checking out, add your Blue Mic promo code into the appropriate box. Then, you’ll see a reduction in your order total. It’s a great way to save a ton of money on Blue Mic products.