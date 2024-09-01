This Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop is now only $1,899

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop for one of its best prices to date. According to CamelCamelCamel data, this is the lowest price ever for this particular build. It usually goes for around $2,199 but today it's been marked down to $1,899 without any specified expiration date.

We reviewed another edition of the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop back in 2023 and found the experience to be generally pleasant, rating it at 3.5/5 stars. We appreciated its performance and form factor which is on the compact side. It's important to note, however, that the specs for the unit we reviewed do not match the one we have found discounted on Amazon today.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop: now $1899 at Amazon (was $2199)

This gaming laptop sports an Intel Core i9-13900F processor and comes with 32GB of DDR5. You get 2TB of internal storage and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU for graphics.

Alienware PCs can be on the pricey side and this one is no exception, so the fact that this is the lowest price ever for this particular model is welcome. The machines often have a flair for design, with ecosystem-styled peripherals available, and have notable brand recognition which lends to the higher price tag. That said, the specs are still worth getting excited about. This one comes with an Intel Core i9-13900F processor which is liquid-cooled. It is supported by a comfortable 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory.

As far as graphics are concerned, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU which comes with 12GB of GDDR6X video memory. You get both a 1TB internal SSD and 1TB HDD for your local storage and a 500W Platinum PSU for power. All of the hardware is visible through a clear side panel. A complete list of front and rear ports is available on the product page.

