Get Alienware's Aurora R16 gaming desktop with 14th Gen Core i7 and RTX 4070 Ti Super for $1,399

Prime Day doesn't have to be an Amazon exclusive for excellent deals. So we're happy to report that Dell has the Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop Gaming PC currently priced at $1,399 — which is a reduction of $600 compared to its MSRP. However, the "real" discount is closer to $300 compared to when we last saw this machine offered at $1,699.

The Aurora kicked off a new styling theme for Alienware, with a cleaner, more focused aesthetic that I personally find more attractive than the brand's earlier "in your face" PC enclosures. Not only is the case more compact, but there is still a nice mix of ports up front and a generous amount of RGB lighting to spruce things up a bit. The case also has plenty of ventilation, providing sufficient airflow all around.

Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop Gaming PC: now $1,399 at Dell i(was $1,999)

The Alienware Aurora R16 comes equipped with a Core i7-14700KF processor, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super GPU, 16GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD.

Speaking of cooling, this configuration features a 240mm radiator on the AIO liquid CPU cooler to keep the Intel Core i7-14700F processor's thermals at bay. You'll also find 16GB of DDR5-5600, which comes in a 1 x 16GB configuration instead of 2x 8GB. You also get a 1GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and an Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E network card. Fueling this gaming machine is a 1000W Platinum-rated PSU.



Graphics are handled by a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, which provides performance that lands between an RTX 4070 Ti and an RTX 4080. Our testing showed that the RTX 4070 Ti Super offers, at most, a 15 percent performance gain over the RTX 4070 Ti in our standard suite of game benchmarks.

Many people like the no-hassle appeal of prebuilt gaming PCs from brands like Alienware. Sure, they're often more expensive, but they come with an all-encompassing warranty and a support network if you run into problems. And in most cases, they use as many off-the-shelf components as possible to make upgrades easy. The Aurora R16 bucks the easy upgrades trend with a proprietary motherboard, which can make future upgrades a pain. So, if you like the case, just be aware that you will be stuck when it comes time for Intel to move past the LGA1700 socket.

