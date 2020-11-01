Best Raspberry Pi Projects

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Raspberry Pi is one of our favorite single-board computers (SBCs). Its versatility and compatibility make it one of the most popular choices for at-home projects and microelectronic tinkering.

We feature Raspberry Pi projects throughout each week, all month long. We're showing our thanks this November by compiling a list of our favorite Raspberry Pi projects we've had the honor of featuring over the last month. Please note, these projects are not ranked in any specific order and are not numbered for this reason.

Raspberry Pi Disco Ball Project

Raspberry Pi Disco Ball Project (Image credit: Eyer1951)

This Raspberry Pi Disco Ball project controls two balls filled with string lights using a few stepper motors. The Raspberry Pi detects the beat of the music and moves the stepper motors to the song's beat in real-time. It was created by a Reddit user known as Eyer1951.

Why we love it: This project is super funky and an excellent example of using audio recognition software on the Raspberry Pi. It's also a smart and easy project for anyone that wants to impress guests at their next party.

Raspberry Pi Bitcoin Full Node

Raspberry Pi Bitcoin Full Node (Image credit: Tyler Jones, Howchoo)

The Raspberry Pi is capable of operating as a Bitcoin Full Node. Tyler from Howchoo breaks down how to create one in this Raspberry Pi Bitcoin Full Node project.

Why we love it: Cryptocurrency relies on blockchain--one of the most fascinating developments in modern tech. This project is a really cool, simple setup that integrates one of the most popular cryptocurrencies out there: Bitcoin. Nice work, Tyler!

Raspberry Pi Wedding Video Picture Frame

Raspberry Pi Wedding Video Picture Frame (Image credit: yddgojcsrtffhh)

Make your special day last all year long with this beautiful Raspberry Pi Wedding Video Frame project. It plays your wedding video one frame at a time, slowly over the course of a year on an e-ink display housed inside a picture frame. A maker known as yddgojcsrtffhh created it on Reddit.

Why we love it: This is a very thoughtful gift with a lot of potential for spinoff projects. The concept could easily be adapted for several videos and occasions. It's very creative, and the end result looks great.

Raspberry Pi Sky Camera

Raspberry Pi Sky Camera (Image credit: Jani / jippo12)

Raspberry Pi camera projects just got a new bedtime! This Raspberry Pi Sky Camera project uses the HQ camera to capture the night sky, compiling the frames into a beautiful time-lapsed image.

Why we love it: It's amazing what a little perspective change can do to change how you see the world around you. This project produces some of the coolest pictures we've ever seen of some backyard stars.

Raspberry Pi Solar Panel Monitor

Raspberry Pi Solar Panel Monitor (Image credit: BeepBoopWhat)

Some Raspberry Pi projects are known for being useful, like this Raspberry Pi Solar Panel monitor project. It uses a Pi to help track power usage and predict monthly bill expenditures. This project was created by a Reddit user known as BeepBoopWhat .

Why we love it: This project is super useful and really cool! The display looks nice, with plenty of data available at a glance. Projects like these take a bit of work, but the payoff is absolutely worth it.

Raspberry Pi Model Rocket Monitor

Raspberry Pi Model Rocket Monitor (Image credit: John Jones)

This project comes to us from a maker known as John Jones. John created this Raspberry Pi rocket monitor project to track his model rocket launch and provide real-time telemetry data.

Why we love it: Raspberry Pi + Aerospace = Out-of-This-World Projects! This project is really creative and shows how practical the Pi Zero can be for the bored aerospace engineer. It's always cool to see the Pi used in serious areas like advanced science.

Raspberry Pi Streaming Handheld

Raspberry Pi Streaming Handheld (Image credit: Tombston)

Emulating games on the Pi is one thing, but streaming them takes your gaming to a whole new level. This Raspberry Pi Streaming Handheld , created by Reddit user Tombston, makes it possible to play PC titles using this 3D-printed mobile Pi project.

Why we love it: This is a well-designed project with results we imagine gets plenty of use. Streaming PC games to your mobile handheld is an excellent way to get more out of your Raspberry Pi gaming experience without the need for more processing power.

Raspberry Pi Hacker Terminal

Raspberry Pi Hacker Terminal (Image credit: Purkkaviritys)

The Disobey 2020 hacker conference wanted a unique experience for its guests and called upon Purkkaviritys to develop a cool cyberpunk-themed Pi project. This Raspberry Pi hacker terminal was designed for users to interact with using badges made with a custom PCB board that could be scanned by the terminal.

Why we love it: This hacker terminal looks awesome and has a cool story to back up its creation. It's a shame it didn't get used this year due to 2020 restrictions, so we're giving it the recognition it deserves by highlighting it on our list.

Raspberry Pi Bullet-Time Effect Camera(s)

Raspberry Pi Bullet-Time Effect Camera(s) (Image credit: Eric Paré)

With enough Raspberry Pis, it seems like anything is possible! A photographer and maker known as Eric Paré strung together a series of Raspberry Pis to create this incredible Raspberry Pi bullet effect camera project.

Why we love it: This is an awesome example of how the Raspberry Pi can be used to bring advanced cinematography techniques to the average videographer. The results are stunning and show a great deal of hard work on behalf of Paré.

Raspberry Pi Mario Kart Live Online

Raspberry Pi Mario Kart Live Online (Image credit: Surrogate)

Sure, you can play Mario Kart online with your friends, but only Surrogate makes it possible to play Mario Kart Live online with strangers in a browser using 15 Raspberry Pis. This project is incredibly fun, and one of the best uses we've seen for so many Pis.

Why we love it: The team at Surrogate put a lot of work into planning this project, testing it, and ultimately implementing it in fun, Mario Kart experience we've never seen before. We have to give credit where is due. This project is awesome!

