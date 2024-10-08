Alienware's five-star QD-OLED gaming monitor falls to $699 for October Prime Day -- matches all-time low

One of our favorite screens and one of the best gaming monitors, the Alienware AW3423DWF, has just dropped to just $699 on Best Buy, which matches the all-time low price we saw on this monitor back in July.

Why is this a good deal? First, it's a $200 savings over its usual price of $899 and $300 off its MSRP. It is a great choice for a primary gaming monitor, especially with its superb color gamut, smooth frame motion, and immersive 1800R curved screen.

This monitor features Quantum Dot OLED screen technology, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a rapid 0.1ms response time. No wonder we gave it a five-star review and the coveted Editor's Choice award. This monitor has all the pros and no cons, especially at this price point.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $699 at Best Buy(was $999)

One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF has $200 knocked off of its usual retail price. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 1800R curve on a 34-inch panel, this gaming monitor shines with its motion clarity, inky blacks, and picture quality.

Alienware products are known for their build quality, and the AW3423DWF predictably excels here. The materials used on the panel are top-notch, and the stand is solid with nary a wobble to be found once assembled. You also get a swanky design with configurable RGB lighting to sync with your gaming rig.

Performance is class-leading (or near the head of the class), with its OLED panel covering over 107 percent of DCI-P3 (well above the 90 to 95 percent we typically see in this class). Because of its panel type, contrast is excellent, as is color saturation. And as you would expect from an Alienware panel, it comes from the factory without needing additional calibration.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Quantum Dot technology adds a light-emitting layer of film in front of the OLED array, emitting its own colors when light energy excites the pixels. Science aside, this produces amazing color response and a large color gamut for the best viewing experience.

Be it SDR or HDR content, the Alienware AW3423DWF will provide a stunning showcase with little or no calibration required. Great colors, deep contrast, and smooth motion processing with very low input lag means that your gaming and media sessions will look their best.