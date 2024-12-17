AMD Strix Halo-powered laptop appears at retailer — Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 laptop listed on Belarus website

A listing for an Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ302EA-RU003W has appeared on the Belarusian eCommerce site algo.by, and its description says that it’s powered by an AMD Strix Halo (2024) processor. This makes it one of the first laptops to arrive equipped with an AMD Strix Halo chip—a processor expected to debut in a few weeks’ time at CES 2025—with hardware detective @Olrak29_ sharing the link to the listing on X. Unfortunately, the listing is marked as ‘Out of stock’ and the retailer did not give an indication of its price.

The Strix Halo processors are expected to be AMD’s top-of-the-line mobile chips and will be armed with an RDNA 3.5 integrated GPU under the Radeon 8000S series. In fact, we’ve already seen a leaked Geekbench result for an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 with Radeon 8060S; while the initial numbers are a bit underwhelming, these results are expected to improve as the manufacturer makes further optimizations.

The results show that this Strix Point processor will have 16 cores and 32 threads, which is four cores and eight threads more than the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 chip. It has a higher base clock of 3.00 GHz, although its maximum frequency is slightly lower at just 4.4 GHz. Aside from that, it has a much larger L3 cache at 32MB x 2 (versus the latter’s 24MB).

Nevertheless, what makes these upcoming chips more interesting is the integrated GPU. Although it doesn’t quite have an RDNA 4 integrated GPU yet (it still uses RDNA 3.5), leaks say it will have 40 compute units, which is eight more than the desktop RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT GPUs can offer. This could potentially give it great gaming performance at 1080p and 1440p gaming, meaning laptop gamers could possibly get good graphics performance without having to rely on a more power-hungry discrete GPU.

We expect Strix Halo-powered laptops to arrive in the early part of 2025, so we can’t wait to get our hands on one so we can test it against our picks for the best gaming laptops in 2024. Hopefully, AMD has taken steps to rectify its issues with laptop OEMs complaining about poor support, chip supply, and communications from the company.