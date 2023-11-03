Black Friday Bargain: HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop Only $549

Another day another deal as the Black Friday deals continue to flow on the build-up to the big sales extravaganza. Best Buy continues today to serve up some of the better early Black Friday deals - today with a capable budget gaming laptop at a most affordable price.

This Black Friday deal on the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop is just $549. For that price, you're getting a gaming laptop that can run games on the move and also offers a small amount of upgradability, which will help to prolong the life and usability of this machine.

With an ample 15.6-inch IPS screen that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD) and a speedy refresh rate of 144Hz, the HP Victus doesn't set any records, but that's plenty for getting some great visuals out on the latest games. Having a smaller screen increases the pixel density, so images will still look nice and sharp on this laptop.

HP Victus 15 (RTX 3050) Gaming Laptop: now $549 at Best Buy (was $899)

A gaming laptop that sports a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the gaming on this laptop is an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. Also included are 8GB of RAM and a small 512GB SSD for storage.

Powering the graphics inside this gaming laptop is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU which has 6GBs of VRAM, which should be more than enough for most games on appropriate settings. There are however a few game examples in the wild where VRAM usage has crept up over 6GB. The CPU is the 8-core Intel Core i5-13420H, which has a base clock of 1.5GHz and is able to boost to 4.6GHz.

Areas where this laptop does stumble, are the amount of included available RAM and SSD storage. As stock, this model (15-fa1093dx) of the HP Victus 15 contains 8GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and a meager 512GB SSD. Checking with HP though, this laptop is easily upgradable to up to 32GB of RAM and it's going to be easy to pick up a Black Friday Deal on a new larger capacity SSD, from 1TB to 4TB. Take a look at our SSD Price Index for up-to-date prices on the most popular M.2 PCIe SSDs.