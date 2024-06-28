MSI's Titan 18 Pro Ryzen Edition ships with monster specs — Ryzen 9 7945HX3D returns alongside RTX 4090

MSI has launched a new flagship gaming laptop: the Titan 18 Pro Ryzen Edition. The new laptop brings the familiar high-end performance and stylings of the Titan 18 line, powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D. This marks the second-ever appearance of the 7945HX3D in a laptop after its first release in the Asus ROG Scar 17 X3D one year ago.

Spotted by VideoCardz on Chinese shopping website JD.com, the laptop's specs match the original Titan 18 Pro, with the same RTX 4090 graphics card and the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor replaced with the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D. The storage and RAM see upgrades over both the Pro and HX variants of the Titan 18, with the Ryzen Edition launching at a max spec of 96GB RAM and a 4TB PCIe Gen5 SSD. The original Pro and more expensive HX variants of the laptop have a maximum of 64GB RAM and PCIe Gen4 SSDs, though the Intel variants run two 2TB SSDs paired in RAID-0. Another sacrifice for leaving behind Intel processors is the loss of Thunderbolt 4.

The display remains the same: an endgame-worthy 18-inch 240Hz IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio (2560x1600 resolution) and DisplayHDR 1000 certification. The SteelSeries RGB mechanical keyboard is a slight downgrade from the top-of-the-line Titan 18 HX's Cherry MX Brown Ultra-Thin switches. The laptop is currently only available for purchase through JD.com for sale in China and starts at 21,999 RMB ($3,030); this starting price will get you only 32GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The Titan 18 Pro Ryzen Edition laptop is releasing at an odd time. While the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is a powerful chip, and it is exciting to see it released on another computer, it may only be AMD's highest-end laptop chip for a few more weeks. Strix Point will hit shelves with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 mobile APU on July 15th, and early Geekbench results show it beating the 7945HX3D in single-core performance even while not hitting max clock speeds. That said, the 7945HX3D still handily takes the lead in multi-core performance, and Strix Point is not likely to ever see a laptop release alongside an RTX 4090 and nearly 100GB of RAM.

For an idea of the performance of the MSI Titan 18 Pro Ryzen Edition's older brother, you can read our review of the MSI Titan 18 HX here. We outfitted it with all the fixings for an eye-watering $5,400 and certainly weren't disappointed with its performance.