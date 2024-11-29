The Dell Alienware m18 R2 with the RTX 4090 and i9-14900HX can be yours for $2,999 — save $1,000 in Black Friday deal

The Dell Alienware m18 R2 featuring Nvidia's flagship RTX 4090 mobile GPU alongside Intel's 24-core i9-14900HX has dropped to $2,999 this Black Friday. Whether it be heavy workloads, gaming, or internet browsing, the m18 carries 64GB of DDR5-5200 RAM, a 4TB SSD, and a stunning 18-inch 480 Hz display to fulfill all your needs.

The RTX 4090 laptop GPU - based on AD103 silicon - offers 9728 CUDA cores and 16GB of VRAM. We see Intel's i9-14900HX on the CPU end in action - with a massive 24-core count (eight P-cores and sixteen E-cores) and 32 threads. Intel's "HX" processors are essentially rebadged desktop processors in the mobile form factor. This allows the i9-14900HX to boost up to 5.8 GHz and is further backed by 68MB of total cache (36MB L3 + 32MB L2).

The Dell Alienware m18 comes installed with Windows 11 Home and includes a 360W SFF power adapter. Check out our detailed review of this laptop for a closer look at its relative performance. Below, you can see several of our extensive gaming benchmarks we ran on this laptop to compare it with other leading models.

Modern workloads are memory-intensive and to address that problem, the m18 comes equipped with 64GB of DDR5-5200 RAM (2x32GB) - running in dual-channel. The 4TB SSD, on the other hand, should eliminate all storage concerns, although Dell did not disclose the specific speeds.

Moving over to the externals, the m18's chassis is built using anodized Aluminium and offers a Dark Metallic Moon finish. The display is decked out with a large 18-inch 1920x1200 panel, running at 480 Hz, with G-SYNC compatibility, and can display 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. All this performance does come at the cost of a lower battery runtime. However, the 97Wh 6-cell battery should be ample to provide a few hours of backup.

You also have the option to swap the existing keyboard with an LP-mechanical US-profile keyboard with CherryMX switches for $50 more. While ultrabooks and slim laptops are all the hype, they compromise on I/O ports. On that note, the m18 offers a robust selection of ports, including four different USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one RJ45 Ethernet port, one 3.5mm port, one HDMI 2.1 port, one power-adapter port, one mini-display port and one SD-card slot.