Save Over $350 on This RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop From MSI Ahead of Black Friday

This is my favorite season for spotting any deals that might pop up before and during Black Friday, although I'm not a fan of the sales seemingly starting earlier and earlier each year, I'm not going to turn a deal down, but having months-long sales does take a lot of the shine off of genuine deals. This is what makes this laptop sale a winner seeing it $350-plus cheaper than competing online retailers for the identical model.

At B&H Photo you can grab the Nvidia RTX 4060-powered MSI Stealth 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $899 (model - A13VF-038US). Inside the laptop is Nvidia's RTX 4060 laptop GPU, with up to a 2250MHz boost clock at 90W maximum graphics power. This GPU is paired with an Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU for plenty of performance for either gaming or creativity applications.

The screen on the MSI Stealth 15 measures 15.6 inches, has an IPS panel, and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD). The size of the screen will help keep the pixel density nice and sharp and also help the GPU to make the most out of the 144Hz refresh rate to give your games a very smooth motion and framerate.

MSI Stealth 15 (RTX 4060) Gaming Laptop: now $899 at B&H Photo (was $1399)

With a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) screen with a 16:9 screen ratio, the MSI Stealth 15 supports a 144Hz refresh rate thanks to its IPS display and potent RTX 4060 laptop GPU. This laptop sports an Intel Core i5-13420H 8-Core CPU, 16GB of 5200MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD.

Other features of this packed little laptop include a 720p HD webcam, for video chats or meetings and plenty of connectivity through its included ports. On offer is an HDMI 2.1 port and USB-C port, as well as more USB ports and a combo audio jack. All packed into a slimline chassis that only weighs 4.63 lbs - ideal for popping into a backpack for transport.

This is one of the best gaming laptops under $1000 that's available at the moment and definitely worth a look if you're in the market for a new portable gaming machine. Happy deals hunting!