This gaming laptop is a real Christmas cracker at only $899

If you're looking for a solid gaming laptop on a budget that offers a good mid-range gaming performance, then we have a great deal for you from Best Buy. You can pick up an RTX 4060-powered Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop for just $899, $200 off its regular price of $1099. This laptop comes with a 15-inch display that can put out a 144Hz refresh rate, and combined with its Full High-Definition (FHD) resolution this Asus laptop should shine in 1080p gaming with sensible game settings.

You can get the Asus TUF Gaming F15 in various configs, with this model (FX507ZV-F15.I74060) coming with the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, and Nvidia's RTX 4060 laptop GPU (140W). Although the CPU is from 1-2 generations ago, it's not going to be a bottleneck for the RTX 4060 GPU on 1080p gaming.

We've reviewed the Asus TUF Gaming F15 previously in 2022 and awarded it 4/5 stars, finding it a great budget gaming laptop that excels at productivity, too. This version also featured the Intel Core i7-12700H processor but had a less powerful RTX 3060 GPU inside. We were impressed by its overall performance in both 1080p gaming and productivity tasks and this was priced at $1,499, so it's great to see the price fall to a far more attractive $899.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1,099)

With a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD (1920 x 1080px) IPS panel and powerful Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and 140W Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU, this is a great little laptop for 1080p gaming or your day-to-day workloads. This model also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

This has to be one of the best laptops under $1000 that you can get currently if you're looking for something to use as a small gaming computer and for doing some of your day-to-day work or study. The dark-unassuming chassis helps to let this computer blend in if you're using it at work and features a full keyboard complete with a number pad, along with dedicated keys for the volume, microphone mute, and to open Asus’ Armoury Crate app to configure settings.

If you'd like to connect the Asus TUF Gaming F15 to an extra display, the laptop comes with an HDMI 2.1 video output. There are also plenty of USB connectivity options with 2 x USB-C 3.1 ports and 2 x USB-A 3.1 ports for hooking up your favorite peripherals and devices.