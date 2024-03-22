24-inch, Dell FreeSync monitor drops to just $99

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Dell S2421HS 24 inch FHD monitor for one of its lowest prices to date. It usually goes for around $159 but today it's dropped all the way down to just $99. As far as monitors in its class go, this one is worth a close look especially at this price. It's AMD FreeSync certified and is plenty capable for both casual users and even gamers looking for a quality screen while shopping on a budget.

This isn't the first time the monitor has had a dramatic price drop. The S2421HS fell to $109 just a month ago so it may be on a trend. No expiration has been specified for the offer so it's not clear for how long it will be made available at this rate. If you want to see how it stacks up against other monitors on the market, check out our list of best computer monitors for 2024.

Dell S2421HS FHD 24 Inch Monitor: now $99 at Amazon (was $159)

This monitor is AMD FreeSync certified which ensures a dense resolution and high refresh rate. In this case, the Dell S2421HS has an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080px and it can reach a refresh rate as high as 75Hz. Because this is a budget screen, there are a few caveats like a brightness that caps out at 250 nits, making it more suitable for indoor, low-lit environments.

The Dell S2421HS features a 24-inch IPS panel with a minimum response time of 4ms. There are a couple of video input options to choose from including both DisplayPort and HDMI. A 3.5mm audio jack is provided for connecting external audio devices.