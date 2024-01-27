Acer V287K 28-Inch 4K IPS Monitor Drops to $199 at Newegg

At Newegg , the Acer V287K monitor is available for its lowest price. It usually goes for around $299, but right now, it's marked down to just $199. So far, no expiration has been specified for the offer, so we're unsure how long it will be available.

As far as monitors go, this one offers a 4K resolution and can reach a reasonably high refresh rate. However, if you want to see how well it stacks up against other monitors on the market, we recommend checking out our list of best monitors for 2024 .

Acer V287K bmiipx 28-Inch IPS: now $199 at Newegg (was $299)

This 28-inch IPS monitor is currently listed at Newegg for its lowest price ever, at least according to price data pulled from PC Part Picker. It can reach a refresh rate of 160Hz and has a dense resolution of 3840 x 2160px.

The Acer V287K has a 4K UHD resolution at 3840 x 2160px. It can reach a refresh rate as high as 160Hz and has a minimum response time of just 4ms. The performance varies depending on the input method.

There are two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input available. It covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 300 nits. Two 2W speakers are integrated for audio output, but a 3.5mm audio jack is available for external audio peripherals.

Visit the Acer V287K bmiipx 28-inch 4K IPS monitor product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options.