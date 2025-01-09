CES 2025 Day 2: Corsair Xeneon Edge auxiliary touchscreen, Project Zero motherboards, Gigabyte’s 2025 portfolio, and more
Corsair shows off its 14.5-inch Xeneon Edge auxiliary touch screen for desktops, while MSI unveils a trio of Project Zero motherboards
CES is still trucking along in Las Vegas, Nevada, and we’re reporting from the show floor and surrounding venues to bring you coverage of all the hot gear coming in 2025. Be sure to check out our Day 0 and Day 1 articles for even more news from the show.
Corsair Xeneon Edge secondary touch screen
The best portable monitors have burgeoned into an exciting category for computer users who need additional real estate to remain productive. However, Corsair has a slightly different take on this segment with its new Xeneon Edge, a 14.5-inch landscape touch display (2560 x 720) that can fit below your existing monitor. You can even magnetically mount it to the side of your PC case.
The primary purpose of the $249 Xeneon Edge is to provide quick, glanceable information like fan speeds and CPU/GPU temperatures. Even though Windows sees the Xeneon Edge as a standard monitor, you'll can use widgets to customize the display to your liking.
New MSI Project Zero motherboards arrive at CES
MSI’s Project Zero, along with similar initiatives like Back to Future and Project Stealth, is aimed at reducing clutter and improving airflow in your PC case by moving data, fan, power and RGB connections to the back of the motherboard. Now, MSI has introduced a trio of new motherboards.
The MAG Z890 Tomahawk WiFi PZ and Tomahawk WiFi PZ White are LGA 1851 boards with a bevy of PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 slots, Wi-Fi 7, 5 GbE, and support for overclocking to 9200 MHz. The Pro Z890-S WiFi PZ isn't as well equipped, as it have just one PCIe 5.0 slot (but two PCIe 4.0 slots), and only 2.5 GbE (although it retains Wi-Fi 7.
Pricing and availability isn't yet known for these new Project Zero motherboards.
Gigabyte unveils its 2025 product portfolio
Gigabyte was at CES with a gaggle of new products, ranging from new gaming monitors to new laptops. On the monitor side, we have the MO32U, which is a 31.5-inch 4K QD-OLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. Also on-hand was the MO27Q2, featuring a 27-inch QHD QD-OLED panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate.
Five new laptops were also introduced, featuring a mixture of Intel HX or AMD Ryzen AI processors. In particular, the Gigabyte Elite G16 combines Intel's new Arrow Lake HX processors with Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 50-Series "Blackwell" GPUs.
Everything else…
We can't possibly go into extra detail on every single product that we saw at CES in this wrap-up article, so we'll direct you to our coverage from Day 2 with the following stories.
