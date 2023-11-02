Dell Debuts First 120 Hz IPS Black Monitors

Dell has announced a pair of new 27-inch monitors coming to its businesslike UltraSharp family. But these new cleanly styled monitors, the UltraSharp U2724D and U2724DE, also have a gamer-pleasing trick up their sleeves: they're the first monitors we know of featuring IPS Black display panels that run at 120 Hz refresh rates.

IPS Black display panels are actually made by Korea’s LG and were originally announced during CES 2022. As the name implies, the refined IPS technology offers deeper black reproduction, touted to be “a 35% deeper black than existing IPS products, doubling the contrast ratio.” Putting some numbers to that assertion, a typical IPS monitor contrast ratio would be approximately 1000:1, but IPS Black panels can do 2000:1. Moreover, LG says that IPS Black also offers improved viewing angles and bolsters color volume in low-gradation areas.

Dell's first monitors featuring IPS Black display panel technology were the 4K UltraSharp models, which come in 27- and 32-inch sizes. More recently, the company released the pixel-dense Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor.

While the first IPS Black monitors were limited to 60 Hz maximum refresh rates, the new 27-inch U2724D and U2724DE can run at up to 120 Hz. These newest IPS Black monitors have turned down the resolution, however — these aren’t 4K panels but are 1440p designs.

Here are the key specs of the new Dell UltraSharp U2724D and U2724DE:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Dell UltraSharp U2724D/DE Display size 27-inch diagonal Panel IPS Black WLED with wide viewing angles Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels (16:9) Contrast 2000:1 Brightness 350 nits, ambient light adjustment Color 1.07B colors, 98% DCI-P3, dE <2 Refresh / Response 48 – 120 Hz / 5 ms GtG Stand Swivel, tilt and height adjustments

As productivity-focused monitors, Dell highlights the “5-star Eye Comfort” delivered by the combination of the above qualities (like contrast, refresh rate, and ambient light management). There are also the familiar low blue light and flicker-free features present. These monitors also offer PbP and PiP functionality when using multiple video sources. No gaming features are mentioned, and support for VRR technology isn’t specified.

(Image credit: Dell / TFT Central)

Both the UltraSharp U2724D and U2724DE have the same specs, and vary solely by the connectivity they offer (and MSRP, of course). Dell’s UltraSharp U2724D offers 1x DisplayPort 1.4 input, 1 DP out, 1x HDMI in, 1x audio out, 1x USB type-C data connection with 15W PD, and a USB hub with 1x USB-C upstream for 3x USB connectors. Those wishing for enhanced connectivity may be attracted to the U2724DE model. The extra 'E' means that this monitor has an extra Thunderbolt 3 port, which offers DP Alt mode and 15W power delivery, as well as an Ethernet port and KVM functionality.

The Dell UltraSharp U2724D and U2724DE will be priced at $479 and $649, respectively. They're not out yet, but if you're looking for a monitor today you can check out our list of best monitors.