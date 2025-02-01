Alienware's award-winning 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor is now discounted to its lowest price ever

Today at Amazon, you can find the Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen, according to data from Camel Camel Camel. It has a recommended price of $899, but right now, it's available for just $609. As of this writing, we're unsure how long this offer will be available.

We have a lot of experience with this gaming monitor and even put it on our list of best gaming monitors as our top recommended widescreen display. When reviewing the Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor, we rated it 5 out of 5 stars, having been blown away by its performance.

One thing is for sure: this gaming monitor isn't for casual users. The Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor features a 34-inch quantum dot OLED panel with a curvature of 1800R. It has a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440px, a high refresh rate of 165 Hz, and a short response time of just 0.1 ms.

The screen's performance is certified by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It covers 99.3% of the DCI-P3 and 149% of the sRGB color gamuts and is illuminated by a maximum brightness of 1000 Nits. The device has a USB hub with five USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2 port, and two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. Two 3.5mm jacks are available for external audio peripherals.

