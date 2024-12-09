ASRock launches a trio of OLED gaming monitors for demanding gamers — lineup offers refresh rates from 240 Hz to 480 Hz and response times of 0.3 ms

ASRock unveiled three new OLED gaming monitors with high resolution and fast refresh rates. The lineup includes the PGO32UFS, PGO27QFS, and PGO27QFV, with screen sizes varying from 27 inches to 31.5 inches and resolutions from 1440p to 4K.

The company is offering these monitors in two sizes—27 inches and 32 inches—with the former boasting QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution and the latter equipped with an Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) panel. All these displays also cover 99% of DCI-P3 and Delta E<2 color accuracy and are certified VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, ensuring they will deliver the most accurate and vibrant colors. They also have a 0.3ms GTG response time, ensuring you get the crispest images on your display with near-zero motion blur and smearing.

Aside from the fantastic visuals of these displays, they offer many convenience features. The 32-inch PGO32UFS has a native refresh rate of 240 Hz, but it provides a faster 480 Hz when you bring down its resolution to Full HD. This display also features a KVM switch, so you don’t have to keep swapping your peripherals when switching between devices, and two built-in 5-watt speakers. And if your PC isn’t getting the best possible Wi-Fi signal, the built-in 7dBi Wi-Fi antenna built into the base of this display will allow you to get a stronger, cleaner signal from your router or access point.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Model PGO32UFS PGO27QFS PGO27QFV Screen Size 31.5 inches 27 inches 27 inches Maximum Resolution 3840 x 2160 4K UHD 2560 x 1440 QHD 2560 x 1440 QHD Refresh Rate 240 Hz (UHD) / 480 Hz (FHD) 240 Hz 360 Hz Response Time 0.3ms GTG 0.3ms GTG 0.3ms GTG Brightness 275 nits (SDR) / 1300 nits (HDR Peak) 275 nits (SDR) / 1300 nits (HDR Peak) 275 nits (SDR) / 1300 nits (HDR Peak) Color Space 99% DCI-P3 / 132% sRGB 99% DCI-P3 / 129% sRGB 99% DCI-P3 / 138% sRGB Display Colors 10-bit 10-bit 10-bit Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 1,500,000:1 1,500,000:1 HDR VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync Premium Pro AMD FreeSync Premium Pro AMD FreeSync Premium Pro I/O Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 3x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-B, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (DP Alt Mode / PD 65W), 1x 3.5mm Headphone Out 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-B, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (DP Alt Mode / PD 65W), 1x 3.5mm Headphone Out 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (DP Alt Mode / PD 15W), 1x 3.5mm Headphone Out Speakers 2x 5W 2x 3W - Other Features KVM Switch, Built-in Wi-Fi Antenna (7dBi) - Built-in Wi-Fi Antenna (7dBi) Power 240W Adapter (100~240VAC, 50/60Hz) 150W Adapter (100~240VAC, 50/60Hz) 100~240VAC, 50/60Hz Dimensions 715 x 602 x 280mm (with stand), 715 x 413 x 63mm (without stand) 604 x 606 x 263mm (with stand), 604 x 351 x 35mm (without stand) 610 x 568 x 258mm (with stand), 610 x 358 x 71mm (without stand) Weight 6.3kg (with stand), 4.1kg (without stand) 5.8kg (with stand), 4.0kg (without stand) 7.6kg (with stand), 5.4kg (without stand)

If you want a smaller 27-inch screen, ASRock gives you two options with its new OLED displays: the PGO27QFS and the PGO27QFV. The QFS model offers a slower 240 Hz refresh rate but features a few more. It’s equipped with more USB ports, allowing the monitor to also serve as a USB hub, and its two 3-watt speakers should give you good audio without needing to clutter your desk. On the other hand, if you want to gain an advantage over your opponents, the QFV’s faster 360 Hz refresh rate and built-in 7dBi Wi-Fi antenna in the base will ensure that you can respond quickly to their actions.

All these displays also include features to help extend their longevity, like advanced cooling, pixel cleaning, and automatic brightness adjustments. These help resolve image retention and other issues that OLED displays face over time. Unfortunately, we don’t have the pricing for these monitors yet, but we expect them to land on store shelves and e-commerce pages soon.