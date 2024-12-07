Black Friday is over, but this 34-inch curved QD OLED WQHD gaming monitor is still available for $569

Today at Amazon, you can find the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 34-inch QD OLED WQHD gaming monitor for its lowest price. It debuted at $799, but right now, it's available for just $569. This is a big screen with plenty of high-quality specs to back up its beefy price tag, including an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification.

This monitor is one of our favorites. We had the opportunity to review the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 last year and gave it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 for its high-quality performance. Our biggest complaint was its lack of RGB color temperature adjustment options. However, its overall performance was excellent and left a wonderful impression.

Philips Evnia 34-inch QD OLED WQHD monitor: now $569 at Amazon (was $799)

This monitor is huge, spanning 34 inches, with a curved QD OLED panel with a WQHD resolution. You get both HDMI and DisplayPort options and a handful of audio options, including a 3.5mm jack and two integrated 5W speakers.

The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 features a 34-inch quantum dot (QD) OLED panel with a dense WQHD resolution measuring 3440 x 1440px and a curvature graded at 1800R. The refresh rate can reach as high as 175 Hz, while the response time can reach an impressively low .03ms.

It has a USB hub that includes one USB Type-B port, one USB Type-C port, and four USB Type-A ports. For video input, it has a DisplayPort 1.4 input and two HDMI 2.0 ports. You also get a 3.5mm audio jack and two integrated 5W speakers.

We're not sure how long this offer will be available, but you can check out the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.