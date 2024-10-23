Dell's impressive 34-inch OLED gaming monitor is back on sale for just $679

If you're on the hunt for a large OLED monitor for those inky blacks and super-high contrasts, then Dell's Alienware AW3432DWF is back on sale at the moment. The AW3423DWF is one of our favorite monitors after we reviewed it, and easily one of the best gaming monitors on the market if you've the disposable cash for it. Even at this reduced sale price it's not the cheapest 34-inch monitor out there, but the AW3423DWF is above average - offering super smooth motion clarity in games with rapid movement, and eye-popping colors thanks to the 107 percent of DCI-P3 coverage.

Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is available for just $679 at Best Buy, saving $220 off of the $899 MSRP for this monitor. With its impressive Quantum Dot OLED screen, 165Hz refresh rate, and almost non-existent 0.1ms response time, this monitor was an easy pick for an Editor's Choice award and scored five stars in our review.

The AW3423DWF is the second generation of this OLED monitor, with the previously released AW3423DW featuring an Nvidia G-SYNC chip. This version does away with the exclusive G-SYNC chip and fan to reduce price and noise.



Dell Alienware AW3423DWF: was $899 now $679 at bestbuy.com One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF has $220 knocked off of its usual retail price. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 1800R curve on a 34-inch panel, this gaming monitor shines with its motion clarity, inky blacks, and picture quality.

The Dell Alienware AW3423DWF's QD-OLED panel has a wide 3440 x 1440 resolution for crisp gaming graphics, to avoid possible screen tearing the AW3423DWF uses AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Connect your devices to the 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 ports, or the 1 x HDMI 2.0port. There are also 4 x USB-A 3.2 ports for connecting compatible devices, and an included headphone port for use with your headphones or speakers.

