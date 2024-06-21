Get $100 off Alienware's AW3225QF curved gaming monitor — 4K QD-OLED visuals with a blistering 240 Hz refresh rate

One of the best gaming monitors available, the Alienware AW3225QF packs some serious specs, and with its impressive list of features, it's easy to see why this gaming monitor would be a welcomed addition to any PC gaming setup. With a 4K resolution and ample pixel density on its 32-inch QD-OLED screen, the Alienware AW3225QF is a great piece of kit, but it does come with a fairly hefty price tag.

With a limited-time money-off offer that takes some of the sting out of the hefty price tag of this premium gaming monitor, you can pick up the Dell Alienware AW3225QF curved 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor from Dell's website for $1,099, saving $100 off the $1,199 MSRP price.

We've had the chance to review the Alienware AW3225QF and were so impressed with its performance in our benchmark testing that we awarded the monitor 5 stars and gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award. We noted how the monitor produced a stunning image with broad contrast and rich color and how the OLED panel had a greater color volume than most other OLEDs we'd tested, covering around 110% of DCI-P3.

Alienware AW3225QF 32-Inch 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $1,099 at Dell (was $1,199)



A top-end gaming monitor from Dell with extremely impressive specifications. With a 32-inch screen and luxurious QD-OLED panel, the AW3225QF has a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution, a 1700R curved display, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. Other features include Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a wide color gamut.

With its 1700R curve for more immersive gaming, Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, and Dolby Vision, the AW3225QF has extra features beyond the impressive screen. Excellent build quality, and that world-leading 240 Hz 4K QD-OLED display help to justify the price a little compared to just buying a large OLED TV, plus the extra connectivity a PC monitor offers.

The input panel of the AW3225QF includes one DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, two HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 (one upstream and three down), and a USB-C port.