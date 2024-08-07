Get $200 off Dell's stunning Alienware AW3225QF 32-inch 240Hz 4K OLED gaming monitor

If you're on the hunt for a new main monitor and centerpiece for your gaming battle-station setup then you probably want something special that has the latest features, plenty of screen real estate, and the performance needed to display your games with the optimal visual acuity. Today's deal should satisfy all of those needs and with a tasty $200 knocked off of the MSRP price of this monitor, it's less strain on the finances.

This is certainly not a budget-oriented monitor, you're looking at a halo product that uses the latest OLED display tech for a gaming monitor. If you pop on over to the Dell Alienware website you can find the Dell Alienware AW3225QF curved 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor for $999, saving $200 off the original $1,199 MSRP price.

With its 4K resolution and ample pixel density on a 32-inch QD-OLED screen, the Alienware AW3225QF is a great piece of kit. The screen also features a 1700R curve for more immersive gaming, a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync, HDR10, and Dolby Vision.

Alienware AW3225QF 32-Inch 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $999 at Dell (was $1,199)



A top-end gaming monitor from Dell with extremely impressive specifications. With a 32-inch screen and luxurious QD-OLED panel, the AW3225QF has a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution, a 1700R curved display, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. Other features include Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a wide color gamut. See our review of the Alienware AW3225QF for more in-depth details and benchmarking results.

The input panel of the AW3225QF includes one DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, two HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 (one upstream and three down), and a USB-C port. We've had the chance to review the Alienware AW3225QF, and we were impressed with its performance in our benchmark testing. We awarded the monitor 5 stars and gave it an Editor's Choice award, noting how the monitor produced a stunning image with broad contrast and rich color, excellent OLED color volume compared to most other OLEDs we'd tested, and 110% DCI-P3 color gamut.