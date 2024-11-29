Get the most affordable OLED gaming monitor for $399 at Amazon before it's too late — The 27-inch 240 Hz AOC Agon Pro is now at its lowest price ever

Are you tired of your IPS monitor's dull colors and backlight bleed? This Black Friday, look at the most affordable OLED monitor—the AOC Agon PRO 27-inch, which is available for a historic low of just $399. Long gone are the days when you'd have to spend $1000 or even more to get a decent viewing experience.

The AOC Agon PRO lineup has many flavors, but we're looking at the 27-inch OLED QHD version. The monitor offers a 2.5K resolution (2560x1440) running at 240 Hz, supporting HDR10 while promising 101% DCI-P3 and 136.7% sRGB coverage. It is FreeSync and G-Sync compatible, so you won't have to deal with screen tearing.

The viewing angles hold up pretty well at 170 degrees, though they fall slightly short of other, more expensive offerings. Likewise, its OLED design offers a near-infinite contrast ratio and an impressive 0.03ms GTG response time. However, per our extensive testing, it does underperform in the HDR brightness department, which we suggest you go over if you plan on purchasing this monitor.

Regarding connectivity, the AOC Agon Pro 27-inch features two HDMI 1.4 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, one USB Type-B port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. As of this writing, the AOC Agon Pro is the most inexpensive OLED monitor at Amazon, making it an absolute steal if you're in the market for an upgrade.

Head to the official Amazon page to snag this monitor before inventory runs out.

We are working hard to find the best deals for you this Black Friday. If you're looking for other products, check out our Black Friday Computer Hardware Deals Live blog for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals Live blog, Monitor Deals Live, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.