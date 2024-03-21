Gigabyte's new trio of Aorus QD-OLED gaming monitors ship in April — 1440p or 4K at up to 360 Hz

OLED panels are becoming more commonplace in the gaming monitor field, and Gigabyte is flexing its muscle with the debut of three new offerings to expand its lineup. We’ve already discussed the Aorus FO32U2P, but the FO32U2 and the FO27Q3 will also join it. According to product listings on Newegg, all three monitors will go on sale on April 30.

The Aorus FO32U2P is a 32-inch QD-OLED monitor with a 4K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity (UHBR 20), VESA ClearMR 13000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications, along with 99 percent coverage of DCI-P3. Also included are AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, an integrated KVM switch, and a height-adjustable stand.

The Aorus FO32U2P is shadowed by the FO32U2, which initially seems like a carbon copy regarding specs. However, upon closer inspection, you’ll notice that the FO32U2 doesn’t support DisplayPort 2.1. Instead, it falls back to the tried-and-true DisplayPort 1.4 standard. As far as we can tell, this is the only spec difference between the two monitors.

The final slice from Gigabyte’s QD-OLED Aorus pie is the FO27Q3, which has a smaller 27-inch panel. The smaller panel also means that resolution takes a step back, dropping to 2560 x 1440. However, that resolution reduction also allowed Gigabyte to crank the refresh rate to 360 Hz versus 240 Hz for its 4K siblings. VESA ClearMR 13000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification remain, and you still get FreeSync Premium Pro support. A KVM switch is included, and like the FO32U2, it only supports DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1.

Newegg lists the 32-inch Aorus FO32U2P for $1,199 and the FO32U2 at $1,099, respectively. The 27-inch Aorus FO27Q3 retails for $799.99. The monitors are scheduled to ship by April 30.

All three monitors are covered by Gigabyte’s new enhanced three-year warranty covering burn-in. While many manufacturers employ hardware and software mitigations to reduce the occurrence of screen burn-in, offering a lofty warranty is definitely a pro-consumer move. Gigabyte’s new warranty policy now matches coverage provided by rivals Asus and MSI. However, new technology on the horizon could potentially eliminate screen burn-in.