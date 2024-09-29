Samsung Odyssey G3 G30D 24-inch 180 Hz gaming monitor hits historical $139 low

While it's certainly true that not all gaming monitors are created equal, it's equally true that it's up to us to know exactly what we need out of a gaming display. Today's deal on the Samsung 24-inch Odyssey G3 G30D meets many gamers in the middle, offering plenty of good specs that are well-suited for gaming but at a price that's optimal for those shopping on a budget. It usually goes for around $199 but right now it's available for just $139.

We're no strangers to the Samsung Odyssey series — you'll even find the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 on our list of best gaming monitors . However, these monitors vary greatly in what they offer. We definitely recommend perusing our list of best gaming monitors to see how well the G3 G30D stacks up against everything else on the market.

Samsung 24-Inch Odyssey G3 G30D: now $139 at Amazon (was $199)

The Samsung Odyssey G3 G30D features a VA panel that spans 24-inches across its diagonal. It has an FHD resolution which measures in at 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The refresh rate caps out at 180 Hz and fast-paced action benefits from a response time of just 1 ms. This particular edition is AMD FreeSync certified and has Black Equalizer settings to help enhance lighting and contrast while gaming.

This gaming monitor covers 95% of the sRGB color gamut and is illuminated up to a maximum possible brightness of 250 Nits. There are multiple input options to take advantage of, including one DisplayPort 1.4 port and an HDMI 2 port. A 3.5mm audio jack is included for connecting external audio peripherals.

Visit the Samsung Odyssey G3 G30D gaming monitor product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. As of writing, it's not clear for how long this offer will be made available.