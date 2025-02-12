Samsung's impressive 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor drops by $400 for Presidents' Day

One of the best gaming monitors for pure over-the-top luxurious gaming, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD) is a superwide 49-inch monitor with an imposing presence on any desk due to its shape and size. With what amounts to two monitors merged into just one single OLED screen, the Odyssey OLED G9 removes the need for a dual monitor setup for an immersive gaming experience and unrivaled picture clarity.

Originally on sale with an MSRP of $1,899, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD) is now available at both Samsung directly, and Amazon for $1,499 after being discounted by $400 in Samsung's Presidents' Day sale. This brings the price down equal to the lowest-ever price we've seen and is confirmed by the Camelizer price checker for Amazon products.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD) comes with some very impressive specifications, and you would hope so for the price. Not only is it huge at a whopping 49 inches, but the delicious OLED panel also gives you amazing blacks and eye-popping colors on the 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution panel‎. The picture is sharp with a pretty solid 110 PPI (Pixels Per Inch) pixel density, which will give you crisp images while you game, and an anti-glare finish for reduced reflections from light sources.

You will need a powerful graphics card to drive anywhere near the possible 240Hz refresh rate of this monitor, but the screen also offers a 0.03ms response time, and a steep 1800R curve, immersing you in your favorite games.

The Odyssey G9 features a 'Picture-by-Picture' mode that splits the screen in half and lets you use two inputs at their native resolution. So, you can still treat this monitor like two separate screens. Samsung's Gaming Hub provides instant access to your favorite streaming platforms and gaming consoles, such as Xbox Games Pass. Connectivity-wise, positioned on the rear of the monitor is 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x micro HDMI 2.1, and a USB Hub.

