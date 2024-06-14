Samsung's ultrawide 49-inch OLED Odyssey G9 monitor is back down to its all-time lowest price

One of the best gaming monitors on the market, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, is a superwide 49-inch monitor with impressive specs and an imposing ultrawide panel. The size of two monitors merged into just one single OLED screen, this monitor removes the need for dual monitor arms and stands and does away with pesky bezels ruining your view, for an immersive gaming experience and unrivaled picture clarity.

With an original MSRP of $1,599, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC) is available for just $999 (after being discounted to $1,099, plus an added $100 coupon.) This brings the price down equal to the lowest-ever price we've seen.

As I've already mentioned, this 49-inch ultrawide monitor equals two QHD monitors merged into one even larger monitor with a 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution QD-OLED panel‎. With an OLED screen in its construction, you get a 0.03ms response time, amazing blacks and contrasts, and eye-popping colors.

To get the most out of the Samsung Odyssey G9 you will need a powerful graphics card to drive anywhere near the possible 240Hz refresh rate of this monitor, and you will also need plenty of desk space to house this screen. With its 1800R curve, the screen wraps around your vision and immerses you in your favorite games.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9: now $999 at Amazon (was $1,599)



Size: 49 Inches

Panel Type: QD-OLED

Resolution: 5120 x 1440 pixel Dual QHD

Refresh: 240 Hz

Flat/Curved: Curved (1800R)



This 49-inch G93SC super-wide monster from Samsung comes with a great discount and a $100 coupon which equals its lowest-ever price from Amazon. It's still nowhere near a budget option, but if you've got the money and the desk space, this is an attractive price for such a large monitor.

Connectivity-wise, positioned on the rear of the monitor is 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x micro HDMI 2.1, and a USB Hub. My favorite feature included on the Odyssey G9 is the 'Picture-by-Picture' mode which splits the screen in half and lets you use two inputs at their native resolution, so you can still treat this monitor like two separate screens. Connect a PC and a console and view both sources simultaneously.