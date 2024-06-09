The Samsung Odyssey G50A 27-inch QHD IPS monitor is now just $255 at Amazon

The right gaming monitor can make or break your gaming experience. Knowing what specs to look out for will make a world of difference but if you're looking for a recommendation, today we're pointing our readers to the Samsung Odyssey G50A. This monitor is huge, spanning 27 inches across, and is backed up with an IPS panel with sweet-spot QHD resolution. It usually goes for around $399 but today it's marked down to just $255.
While this isn't quite the lowest price ever for the Samsung Odyssey G50A, it's among the lowest and definitely worth a closer look. Its large size and resolution make it one of the best computer monitors you can find today on sale.
Samsung Odyssey G50A: now $255 at Amazon (was $399)
The Samsung Odyssey G50A Is currently available at Amazon for one of its best prices to date. It spans 27 inches across and has an IPS panel with a QHD resolution. It can reach 165 Hz and features both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.
If you're looking for something a little bigger, this might be the upgrade for you. The Samsung Odyssey G50A measures 27 inches across with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (16:9 aspect ratio). The refresh rate can get pretty high, reaching up to 165 Hz, while the response time can get deliciously low at just 1 ms. This monitor is both G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium certified, according to the retail product pages. Low input lag will be welcomed by gamers too.
It has a wide gamut, covering 99% sRGB color which is then illuminated by a brightness that caps out at 350 nits, and it supports HDR10. You've got a couple of video input options to choose from including one HDMI port and one DisplayPort input. A 3.5mm jack is included for connecting external audio devices, as well. A fully adjustable stand is provided, and as a flat monitor, this won't be weird to pivot into portrait mode.
Visit the Samsung Odyssey G50A product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.
Ash Hill is a Freelance News and Features Writer with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.