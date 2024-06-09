The Samsung Odyssey G50A 27-inch QHD IPS monitor is now just $255 at Amazon

The right gaming monitor can make or break your gaming experience. Knowing what specs to look out for will make a world of difference but if you're looking for a recommendation, today we're pointing our readers to the Samsung Odyssey G50A . This monitor is huge, spanning 27 inches across, and is backed up with an IPS panel with sweet-spot QHD resolution. It usually goes for around $399 but today it's marked down to just $255.

While this isn't quite the lowest price ever for the Samsung Odyssey G50A, it's among the lowest and definitely worth a closer look. Its large size and resolution make it one of the best computer monitors you can find today on sale.

Samsung Odyssey G50A: now $255 at Amazon (was $399)

If you're looking for something a little bigger, this might be the upgrade for you. The Samsung Odyssey G50A measures 27 inches across with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (16:9 aspect ratio). The refresh rate can get pretty high, reaching up to 165 Hz, while the response time can get deliciously low at just 1 ms. This monitor is both G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium certified, according to the retail product pages. Low input lag will be welcomed by gamers too.

It has a wide gamut, covering 99% sRGB color which is then illuminated by a brightness that caps out at 350 nits, and it supports HDR10. You've got a couple of video input options to choose from including one HDMI port and one DisplayPort input. A 3.5mm jack is included for connecting external audio devices, as well. A fully adjustable stand is provided, and as a flat monitor, this won't be weird to pivot into portrait mode.