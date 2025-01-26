This Asus TUF 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is now only $199 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Asus TUF gaming VG27AQ3A monitor for one of its lowest prices to date. It usually goes for around $249 but occasionally drops to $199 and today it's back down to that excellent price again. This is the second lowest price we've ever seen for the display and a great offer for this particular monitor given its class and performance specs. It sports a QHD IPS panel, is AMD FreeSync Premium certified, and runs at up to 180 Hz performance.

This gaming monitor from Asus has great specs that are well-suited for both casual and experienced gamers. That said, it's good to get an idea of what features are leading the market and the best way to familiarize yourself with these specs is to take a look at our list of best gaming monitors . There you'll find many of our favorites in various categories like budget displays, curved screens, OLED panels, and more.

Asus TUF Gaming 27-Inch QHD Monitor: now $199 at Amazon (was $249)

This gaming monitor spans 27 inches across and features a QHD IPS panel. It can reach a refresh rate of 180 Hz and offers both HDMI and DisplayPort input options. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

The Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ3A gaming monitor features an LED-backlit IPS panel that spans 27 inches across corner to corner. It has a QHD resolution which measures in at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. It's accompanied by a high refresh rate of 180 Hz and a response time that can get as low as 1 ms. This sets it apart from your more basic displays, giving it an edge that's hard to ignore if you are on the lookout for a fast 27-inch QHD monitor for under $200.

Asus's gaming display is AMD FreeSync Premium certified for its performance which should ensure a tear-free experience with low latency. It covers 130% of the sRGB color gamut, which seems excellent for the price. Its maximum possible brightness of 250 nits is less impressive, but will probably be OK as long as your gaming room isn't very brightly lit. It has one DisplayPort 1.4 input and two HDMI 2.0 ports for video input. As far as audio support goes, you get both a 3.5mm jack for connecting external audio peripherals as well as two integrated 2W speakers for convenient sound output.

As an Asus TUF Gaming monitor, owners will also benefit from gamer-centric features like Extreme Low Motion Blur, GameFast Input technology, and Shadow Boost.