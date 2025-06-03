I'm in the market for a new gaming monitor, as my trusty old screen is starting to show its age with a few dead pixels. Shopping around a few monitor dealers, I came across this interesting deal on Dell's Alienware AW2725QF gaming monitor.

It ticks a lot of the right boxes for me. Primarily, it has a high-pixel-density 4K panel with a fast 180Hz refresh rate (most graphics cards will struggle to reach in graphically intensive games), and also a mode that switches the monitor to a 1080p resolution, but ups the refresh rate to a whopping 360Hz for buttery-smooth low-latency esports levels of gaming for when I want to prioritise that type of game.

This interesting gaming monitor deal from Dell lists the Alienware AW2725QF at just £415. A reduction in price of £73 from the original £488 list price. It's just a single monitor, but technically it can act as two, with you being able to switch the monitor's native output levels depending on the type of game you want to play.

Having reviewed the Dell Alienware AW2725QF late last year (Sept 2024), we awarded this versatile gaming monitor an Editor's Choice award for its class-leading performance, dual-resolution feature, inclusion of Dolby Atmos support, build quality, and wide color gamut. This gaming monitor gives you the best of both worlds: high-resolution 4K gaming and superfast refresh rate 1080p esports performance.

Dell Alienware AW2725QF Gaming Monitor: now £415 at Dell (was £488)

Dell's versatile dual-resolution gaming monitor can switch between high-resolution 4K gaming at 180Hz and a superfast 360Hz refresh rate at a 1080p resolution. This gives you the option of either high-fidelity gaming or esports levels of gaming with a lower resolution and even higher framerate for minimal latency. The Alienware AW2725QF uses a flat 27-inch IPS panel for the visuals, and connections include 2 x HDMI 2.1 (with eARC support for Dolby ATMOS signal pass-through) and DisplayPort 1.4.

The Alienware AW2725QF comes with both HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity as standard, with the HDMI ports using the latest 2.1 standard. There are two HDMI ports, with one of them using eARC for Dolby ATMOS signal pass-through support. The DisplayPort is 1.4 compliant, with a mix of USB-A, USB-B, and USB-C (5 Gbps) ports.