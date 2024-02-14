Two of our favorite Dell monitors are $100 off, plus other Valentine's Day tech and deals

It's Valentine's Day today, and although it's too late to order a gift for the day itself, it's never too late to buy a gift for a significant other. We found some great deals and also some (not necessarily on sale) themed gifts available.

Starting off, we have a couple of deals on some of our favorite gaming monitors. The Dell S3222DGM has dropped in price to just $249 at Dell, and with its 32-inch curved screen, 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD resolution, and 165Hz refresh rate, it's a heck of a monitor for the price.

If you're looking to go for an OLED gaming monitor, then the gorgeous Alienware AW3423DWF has fallen to $799, a saving of $100. The AW3423DWF uses a Quantum Dot OLED display and features an immersive 1800R curve on this 34-inch monitor. We liked this monitor so much that we awarded it an Editor's Choice award for its motion clarity whilst gaming and superb picture.

Dell S3222DGM: now $249 at Dell (was $349)

Our favorite gaming monitor overall, the Dell S3222DGM has a 32-inch curved screen that runs at 2560 x 1440 and 165 Hz. It offers impressive color, performance, and build quality for the price.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $799 at Dell (was $899)

One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF has $100 knocked off of its usual retail price. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 1800R curve on this 34-inch OLED panel, this gaming monitor destroys the competition with its motion clarity and picture quality.

If you're significant other is a gamer then nothing says love more than making sure they've got a copy of one of the best games that's released in years. With more romance options than the romance section of your local library, Baldur's Gate 3 lets you try your hand at whisking all of your companions off of their feet whilst you save yourself and the inhabitants of Baldur's Gate from demonic and psychic influence.

You can get your hands on the epic Baldur's Gate 3 game from the Steam store for $59, and believe me when I tell you that you will get your money's worth from the time spent playing this fantastic game, with overwhelmingly positive reviews highlighting how special this Dungeons & Dragons game is.

Everyone loves storage, and what's better than a Silicon Power 4TB PX10 portable SSD that comes in a bright pink chassis? A perfect Valentine's or Barbie-themed SSD that has the Silicon Power 4TB PX10 on sale for $224. We've reviewed the Silicon Power 4TB PX10 and noted its excellent general performance for a 10Gbps drive and its great price. Like a good romance, it can get a little hot though!

Silicon Power 4TB PX10 Portable SSD: now $224 at B&H Photo (was $272)

A portable SSD with a large 4TB capacity and sequential read/write speeds of 1050/1050MB/s. The PX10 uses a USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) connection and comes with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

xTool has an ongoing Valentine's Day sales event happening right now with big savings on their home laser cutters and engraving tools. You can grab the xTool S1 10W Home Craft Laser Cutter and Engraver (in white) for $899.

This is a serious piece of kit that's able to engrave and/or cut up to 200 different materials, as well as use a rotary function to engrave on curved objects. With a super-accurate laser movement of 0.01mm, the xTool S1 can recreate detailed images on your chosen project.

xTool S1 10W Home Craft Laser Cutter and Engraver (White): now $899 at xTool (was $1,199)

Especially for Valentine's Day, xTool has a dedicated sales event for their laser engravers and cutters. The xTool S1 10W is just the tool for hobbyists and makers looking for the perfect tool for their pursuits.

Colored peripherals are nothing new, but how about a nice Valentine's Day-inspired pink setup from Razer? One of the premier peripheral manufacturers on the market, their gaming devices commonly show up in content creators' streams and videos. If you're looking to add a splash of color to your setup that's not the usual plain black, then these pretty-in-pink options could be an excellent choice.

You can grab the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gen 2 in pink for just $109 for the TKL variant of the popular keyboard model and also get the Razer Viper Ultralight for just $49 in pink to match the colored setup.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gen 2 (Pink): now $109 at Amazon (was $159)

The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL gaming keyboard features fast linear optical switches in its Gen 2 model and also comes with improvements like an 8000Hz polling rate. Comes with a detachable Type-C cable, PBT keycaps, and an ergonomic wrist rest.