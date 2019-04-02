Our Favorite Gaming Monitor Is At Its Lowest Price

Credit: AcerCredit: AcerHave you been waiting for gaming monitors with 4K resolution to be affordable? Well, today we’ve inched a tiny bit closer with a price drop on the Acer Predator XB273K. This 4K gaming monitor is priced lower than ever right now, selling for $1,149.99 on Amazon, $150 off its original $1,300 price tag. 

How much do we like this monitor? Well it’s currently our pick for the best gaming monitor that we’ve tested, due to the great value it delivers in both image quality and, of course, gaming performance. In fact, we’d say that it’s the next best thing to the pricier and coveted Acer Predator X27 and Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, which came out with an MSRP of $1,800 and have seen prices fluctuate in both directions since. The Predator XB273K also comes with a removable light-blocking hood. 

Since the Predator XB273K is cheaper than the Predator X27 and ROG Swift PG27UQ, there is some sacrifice to be had. This Predator XB273K doesn’t have the fancy full-array backlight of those pricier models, so it’s less bright. The Predator X27 and ROG Swift PG27UQ can hit 1,000 nits max brightness, while this discounted monitor can only hit 400 nits.

But other than that, specs and the performance recorded through our own testing are quite comparable. So if you don’t want to spend more for the Predator X27 or ROG Swift PG27UQ but are still looking for an upgrade from a QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate monitor, this is as good and cheap as it gets right now.

Acer Predator XB273K Specs

Panel Type & BacklightIPS with Advanced Hyper Viewing Angle (AHVA)
Quantum Dot LED, edge array
Screen Size / Aspect Ratio27 inches / 16:9
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate3840x2160 @ 144Hz
G-Sync: 24-144Hz
Native Color Depth & Gamut10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / DCI-P3
HDR10, DisplayHDR 400
Response Time (GTG)4ms
BrightnessSDR - 350 nits
HDR - 400 nits
ContrastSDR: 1,000:1
HDR: 4,000:1
Speakers2x 4w
Video Inputs1x DisplayPort 1.4
1x HDMI 2.0
Audio3.5mm headphone output
USB3.0: 1x up, 4x down
Power Consumption43w, brightness @ 200 nits
Panel Dimensions
(WxHxD with base)		24.8 x 17.4-21.3 x 12.1 inches /
630 x 442-541 x 307mm
Panel Thickness3.4 inches / 86mm
Bezel WidthTop/sides: 0.6 inches / 15mm
Bottom: 0.9 inches / 23mm
Weight15.9 pounds / 7.3kg
ExtraRemovable light-blocking hood
Warranty3 years

Should You Buy This Monitor?

Before entering that credit card info, make sure to read our review of the Acer Predator XB273K.

If this is your first foray into 4K gaming, you’ll want to make sure you have a beefy enough graphics card. For more help on making sure you buy the best monitor for your needs, take a look at our PC Monitor Buying Guide.

If you’re looking for more 4K options, you can find the rest of our favorites on our Best 4K Gaming Monitors page. And if you decide 4K gaming isn’t for you, feel free to peruse additional options via our Best Gaming Monitors page.

Scharon Harding

Scharon Harding is Senior Editor at Tom's Hardware. She has a special affinity for monitors, laptops and virtual reality. Previously, Scharon covered business technology, including hardware, software, cyber security, cloud and other IT happenings, at Channelnomics, with bylines at CRN UK.

